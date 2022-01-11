ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for January, February and March 2022 and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021, Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2022 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ('Gladstone Land' or the 'Company') announced today that its board of directors declared the following cash distributions for each of January, February and March 2022. Monthly Cash Distributions:. Common Stock: $0.0453 per share of common stock...

