CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Like most lifelong Buffalo Bills fans, despair is just part of the game for Casper resident Cathy Cywinski. Bills loyalists like herself are used to reveling in their team’s misery; she’s lived (and suffered) through many dubious moments in the franchise’s history. There were the four straight Super Bowl losses in the 1980s (including kicker Scott Norwood’s “Wide Right” miss at the end of Super Bowl XXV) and being on the wrong side of the Tennessee Titans’ “Music City Miracle” during the 1999-2000 playoffs. Then there was not making the postseason after that for 17 years, a brutal drought that included a losing season every year from 2005 to 2013.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO