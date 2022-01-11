12 Patriots listed on first injury report ahead of Bills game

The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday, but with their Wild Card game being Saturday, they are required to release an injury report.

If the Patriots would have practiced, every player would have been on the field, but 12 would have been limited.

Christian Barmore (knee) and Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) are among the 12, which is good news following suffering injuries against the Dolphins. This at least gives them a chance to play Saturday against the Bills.

Kyle Dugger (hand) and Dont'a Hightower (knee), both of whom missed Sunday's game, are also included.

New England will practice Wednesday and Thursday before departing for Buffalo on Friday.

Here's the complete Patriots injury report.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

C David Andrews, Shoulder

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

DB Cody Davis, Wrist

DB Kyle Dugger, Hand

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder

RB Damien Harris, Hamstring

LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee

LB Brandon King, Toe

WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh

S Adrian Phillips, Knee

T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.