ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

12 Patriots listed on first injury report ahead of Bills game

By Ryan Hannable
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj4Ah_0divcioZ00

The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday, but with their Wild Card game being Saturday, they are required to release an injury report.

If the Patriots would have practiced, every player would have been on the field, but 12 would have been limited.

Christian Barmore (knee) and Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) are among the 12, which is good news following suffering injuries against the Dolphins. This at least gives them a chance to play Saturday against the Bills.

Kyle Dugger (hand) and Dont'a Hightower (knee), both of whom missed Sunday's game, are also included.

New England will practice Wednesday and Thursday before departing for Buffalo on Friday.

Here's the complete Patriots injury report.

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
C David Andrews, Shoulder
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
DB Cody Davis, Wrist
DB Kyle Dugger, Hand
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
DL Lawrence Guy, Shoulder
RB Damien Harris, Hamstring
LB Dont'a Hightower, Knee
LB Brandon King, Toe
WR Jakobi Meyers, Thigh
S Adrian Phillips, Knee
T Isaiah Wynn, Hip/Ankle

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When is the last time the New England Patriots have begun a postseason run with so little conviction?. We haven’t seen this in a while. In the space below, you’ll discover that most pigskin prognosticators are heavily in favor of a Bills win this Saturday night, when Buffalo and New England meet in an NFL wild card showdown. Mike Florio picks the Patriots based on Bill Belichick’s postseason track record. Gregg Rosenthal picked them to beat the Bills simply because he needed an upset this weekend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#American Football#Wild Card#Wr#Mitsubishi Diamond Elite
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
ninetynineyards.com

Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl

Next up in our play-off team series, Stu from our Draft Talk team looks at ‘Why the Bengals will win the Super Bowl’ with Joe Burrow and co now back in the playoffs following a 6 year absence. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has performed quite the turn...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
UPI News

Freezing temperatures, snow, rain could impact NFL wild-card playoffs

MIAMI, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- While two games will be played indoors during the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, freezing temperatures, snow flurries, rain and strong winds could impact four others. Games in bad weather are typically lower scoring. Snow and rain can make the ball slick, hard for...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Brutally Honest Admission On Weather Forecast

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is no stranger to playing in inclement weather. But with temperatures against the Buffalo Bills expected to reach single digits this weekend, people want to know his thoughts on how it might affect the team. While speaking to the media this week, Belichick...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Colin Cowherd Is Predicting 1 Big NFL Upset This Weekend

Sunday’s Super Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is one of the most highly-anticipated contests of the postseason’s first round. Pitting the No. 3-seed Cowboys against the No. 6-seed 49ers, this game slightly favors Mike McCarthy and his Dallas squad in their home stadium (-3.0).
NFL
NESN.com

Patriots Vs. Bills Predictions: Our Picks For Wild-Card Playoff Matchup

The New England Patriots will travel to Highmark Stadium on Saturday night for a wild-card playoff matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, winners of the AFC East for the second consecutive season, enter as the favorites, but the Patriots can’t be counted out with Bill Belichick pulling the strings. Or can they?
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy