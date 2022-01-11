ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago aldermen helping distribute 1.5 million KN95 masks

By Craig Dellimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EE02G_0divcg3700

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The City of Chicago has distributed 1.5 million KN95 face masks to aldermanic offices and community groups in hopes of stemming the spread of COVID-19.

15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez is a frequent critic of Mayor Lightfoot. But he applauds the administration for providing the high-grade masks as the Omicron variant is running rampant across the city.

His office previously purchased 70,000 masks as well, he said. First priority are seniors, people with disabilities, essential workers and those with health problems, Lopez said.

Lopez said he’s disappointed COVID is not under control.

“What concerns me more is that people are willing to ignore or rationalize symptoms, just so they can continue about their daily life, and that puts other people in jeopardy.”

He said he is in favor of tougher — and broader — restrictions to bend the curve back down.

