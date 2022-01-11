Local auto dealer wins over $1 million in bets leading up to college football championship

ELMHURST, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A local auto dealer won big with a series of bets leading up to the college football championship game.

Marco Piemonte, the general manager of Al Piemonte Auto Group, put down $30,000 and walked away with $1.2 million after placing a parlay wager with PointsBet USA.

He’d have to win five bets in a row and the final leg of the parlay. The college football championship had Georgia winning for the first time in 41 years.

PointsBet made a number of offers to walk away.

"They offered me multiple cashouts. It got as low as $387,000 and it got as high as $1 million when Georgia took the lead in the fourth quarter," he said. "I won't lie. I almost flinched and took the $1 million."

He said, while that was tempting, he’s the type to stick with a wager. “If you’re a loser, lose like a man," he said.

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken congratulated Piemonte.

"We loved watching every minute of it. PointsBet’s mission is to deliver the best betting experience in the U.S. and when someone like Marco bets with our sportsbook, we know we are on the right track," he said in a statement.