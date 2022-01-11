ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Local auto dealer wins over $1 million in bets leading up to college football championship

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQgU4_0divcfAO00

ELMHURST, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A local auto dealer won big with a series of bets leading up to the college football championship game.

Marco Piemonte, the general manager of Al Piemonte Auto Group, put down $30,000 and walked away with $1.2 million after placing a parlay wager with PointsBet USA.

He’d have to win five bets in a row and the final leg of the parlay. The college football championship had Georgia winning for the first time in 41 years.

PointsBet made a number of offers to walk away.

"They offered me multiple cashouts. It got as low as $387,000 and it got as high as $1 million when Georgia took the lead in the fourth quarter," he said. "I won't lie. I almost flinched and took the $1 million."

He said, while that was tempting, he’s the type to stick with a wager. “If you’re a loser, lose like a man," he said.

PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken congratulated Piemonte.

"We loved watching every minute of it. PointsBet’s mission is to deliver the best betting experience in the U.S. and when someone like Marco bets with our sportsbook, we know we are on the right track," he said in a statement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Georgia State
Elmhurst, IL
Sports
City
Elmhurst, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Aitken
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy