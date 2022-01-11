ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighters drop official trailer for their feature horror flick, 'Studio 666'

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSDde_0divcWAj00

Heads up, horror fans. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have released the first official trailer for the band's full-length feature film, STUDIO 666 , set to hit theaters for one day only on February 25.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy curated for fans, by fans like Foo Fighters Radio , and more!

Watch the band 's new teaser below, plus get tickets and theater information
right now for the only showing, scheduled for February 25, at Studio666movie.com . Be sure to follow along on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter for extras and additional announcements.

A new press release explains the plot of STUDIO 666 -- directed by BJ McDonnell and starring band members Dave Grohl , Taylor Hawkins , Nate Mendel , Pat Smear , Chris Shiflett , and Rami Jaffee -- based on a story written by the legendary frontman, will show the Foos as they move into an Encino, California mansion "steeped in grisly rock and roll history" to record their much-anticipated tenth album, Medicine At Midnight . Once in the house, Grohl finds himself "grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band."

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl explained, announcing the project back in November of 2021. “Like most things FOO, 'Studio 666' began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible,” said Grohl.

In case you missed it, the newly inducted members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame also announced a 17-date, 2022 tour that’s set to begin on May 14th in Burgettstown, PA, wrapping up on August 20th in Los Angeles.

Check out some of Audacy's all-new Rock stations like Foo Fighters Radio , Rockternative , 80s Guitar , Rock N’ Road , Freedom Rock , The Canyon , Arena Rock , Wake Up and Rock , and The Roots of Rock for those who crave the early days.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
bravewords.com

FOO FIGHTERS – New Trailer Streaming For Horror / Comedy Film Studio 666

According to Deadline, Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters bandmates star in a film they shot in secret, Studio 666, about what happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history, to record their 10th album. Trouble is, frontman Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters’ complete the album, with the band still alive to tour? A new trailer for the film is streaming below:
MOVIES
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ is a ‘Movie Movie’

Dave Grohl describes the Foo Fighters' upcoming Studio 666 as a “movie movie,” adding that the band was amazed when they first saw the trailer. Inspired by the experience of recording their latest album Medicine at Midnight in a Los Angeles mansion that is reputed to be haunted, Studio 666 follows a group of musicians who fall victim to supernatural forces. The exact details are fuzzy, however, since Grohl refuses to detail the plot.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

‘Studio 666’ – Horror Comedy Starring Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters Looks Like an ‘Evil Dead’-Style Blast! [Trailer]

We recently told you that the Foo Fighters, the incredibly popular rock band fronted by Dave Grohl, are starring in a brand new horror-comedy titled Studio 666, directed by Hatchet III filmmaker BJ McDonnell and filmed in secret during the pandemic. Open Road Films has acquired the film, and they’ll be releasing the mayhem into theaters on February 25, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
American Songwriter

Foo Fighters Share ‘Studio 666’ Trailer with Lionel Ritchie, Slayer Cameos

Foo Fighters released the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666, out Feb. 25, featuring cameos by Lionel Ritchie and Slayer guitarist Kerry King. Filmed at the house where the band recorded their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, the film is based on a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota, both longtime collaborators with the Foo Fighters throughout the years.
MOVIES
First Showing

Strange Voices & Shadows in 'Alone With You' Horror Official Trailer

"Are you scared?" "I'm scared, too…" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a psychological horror thriller titled Alone With You, marking the feature debut of actors / filmmakers Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks. This originally premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest, and is arriving on VOD in February of this year. As a woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend, their apartment begins to feel more like a tomb when voices, shadows, hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face. This stars Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison. My guess from this trailer is that all of this life she has built for her is all in her mind, and she has to come to grips with the truth that it's not actually real. Which is a freaky concept! But… it could be something else entirely?
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Sinead O’Connor’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4 Children, Including Son Shane

The critically-acclaimed singer has had four children throughout her life. Find out everything you need to know about her three sons and one daughter. Sinéad O’Connor was one of the most critically-acclaimed popstars of the 90s. The 55-year-old Irish singer-songwriter made her musical debut in 1987 with her album The Lion And The Cobra, and she quickly rose to fame with her 1990 sophomore effort I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which included a chart-topping cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” After a controversial appearance on Saturday Night Live, which included her ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II, Sinéad faced serious backlash. Despite the controversy, she’s continued to release music, with her most recent album being 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss, and she’s anticipated to drop what she described as her final album No Veteran Dies Alone in 2022.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Pat Smear
The Guardian

Ronnie Spector obituary

The combination of the voice of Veronica Bennett, who has died aged 78, and Phil Spector’s studio-built Wall of Sound became one of the most potent and distinctive sounds to emerge from the fast-changing world of pop music in the early 1960s. Ronnie Spector, as she became when she and the producer married, was the lead singer of the Ronettes, a New York trio whose hits included Be My Baby, Baby I Love You, (The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up and – her own favourite – Walking in the Rain.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ted Nugent: “I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s Boy Toy”

Guitarist Ted Nugent has shocked the world by announcing that he’s in a sexual relationship with transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner. Nugent, known for both having his finger firmly on the pulse of modern culture and never holding a grudge, made the admission on December 30, 2021, while railing against Rolling Stone editor David Fricke’s 2010 list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Country Legend Tom T. Hall’s Cause of Death Released

Nearly five months after the passing of country legend Tom T. Hall, the official cause of death has been released. As previously reported, Tom T. Hall’s son, Dean Hall, revealed that his father passed away at his home in Franklin Tennessee on August 20th. The country singer was 85-years-old at the time of his death. There were no other details about his passing.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Documentary#Rock Band#Rock Roll#Supernatural Horror#Film Star#Encino#Studio 666#Foo Fighters Radio#Rock N Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy