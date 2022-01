The Skaneateles School Board filled a vacancy and chose a new president and vice president at its organizational meeting Tuesday. The Citizen reports Rebecca Heberle was appointed to the board to replace Michael Kell, who resigned in November because he was moving out of the area. Heberle was among a pool of candidates who expressed interest in a board seat when Gary Gerst resigned in August. The district’s options to fill Kell’s seat were to hold a special election, keep the seat vacant until the next regular election or solicit interested community members. Heberle will serve until the regular election in May, at which time she can run for the seat if she chooses.

SKANEATELES, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO