ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players' Week 18 defensive performances

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lvtQD_0divaAvZ00

It stings just a bit that the Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t playing in the College Football Playoff national championship game this week, but at least we still get to see some former Ohio State legends in action in the NFL. The college football season never ends, but we do enjoy some NFL action from time to time.

OK — more like every week, but I digress.

It is always ideal when we get to see former Buckeye stars shine in the NFL and accomplish their dreams and this list happens to be so large that we have to split the article in two. Today we will focus on some recognizable defensive names.

Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Se0IU_0divaAvZ00
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) returns an interception as cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) blocks Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers earned the overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams and Jordan Fuller earned six tackles.

Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqUx8_0divaAvZ00
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) reacts after sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins earned the win over the New England Patriots, 33-24, and Jerome Baker earned six tackles.

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZxwo_0divaAvZ00
Jan 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) walks across the field during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned the overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, and Cameron Heyward earned six tackles and a sack.

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3Bx8_0divaAvZ00
Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) breaks up a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins (16) in the end zone during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned the big win over the Carolina Panthers, 41-17, and Jamel Dean (yes, he did originally play for the Buckeyes) earned six tackles.

Noah Spence, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458FNJ_0divaAvZ00
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Noah Spence (8) goes after the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) during the NCAA football game at Illinois on Saturday, November 16, 2013. (Columbus Dispatch photo by Barbara J. Perenic)

The Cincinnati Bengals took a loss from the Cleveland Browns, 21-16, but Noah Spence — who eventually moved on from the OSU program — finds his way on this list with five tackles.

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcw5J_0divaAvZ00
Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers earned the close win over the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, and Nick Bosa earned five tackles and a half of a sack.

Baron Browning, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKvO5_0divaAvZ00
Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Baron Browning (56) reacts to his tipped pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-24, and Baron Browning accounted for five tackles.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

From Tua Tagovailoa to Xavien Howard, big decisions await new Dolphins coach

MIAMI -- After firing Brian Flores on Monday, the Miami Dolphins are one of eight teams in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Under owner Stephen Ross, the Dolphins have employed four head coaches, none of whom had held that position before. When asked about his hiring plans, Ross shot down the notion that he wants to hire current University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh but was noncommittal about whether he prefers an experienced head coach or another upstart assistant.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Ravens#American Football#The Ohio State Buckeyes#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Camheyward#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Carolina Panthers#Eagles
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown

Get ready for a three-day weekend unlike any other. Super Wild Card Weekend begins with two games Saturday, continues with a tripleheader on Sunday, and finishes with the debut of a Monday night Wild Card game. The 2021 postseason kicks off Saturday on the heels of the most exciting regular season in NFL history. NFL […] The post NFL Playoffs kick off with three days of super wild card action, including Monday Night showdown appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL refuses to hold officials accountable for erroneous whistle in Bengals-Raiders game

Whether you think the inadvertent whistle on Joe Burrow’s first-half touchdown pass to Tyler Boys affected the game or not in the Bengals’ 26-19 wild-card win over the Raiders on Saturday, there is absolutely no question that line judge Mark Steinkerchner, part of Jerome Boger’s “all-star” officiating crew, blew the play dead as the ball was in the air from Burrow to Boyd, because he thought Burrow stepped out of bounds before he threw the ball.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Football
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the NFL Playoffs For Free to Find Out Who Makes it to the Super Bowl

The road to the Super Bowl begins! With the postseason finally here, many fans are wondering how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable this year. The good news is, football fans have plenty of options to stream the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs online—and we’ve rounded up the best picks below. As always, the playoffs mark the start of the National Football League’s (NFL) postseason games. The single-elimination tournament sees several teams match up from each of the league’s two conferences—the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC)—after qualifying based on regular-season records. It all leads up to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's call on Bengals playoff win is epic

Like Cincinnati Bengals fans everywhere, the duo of Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham had been through seven playoff appearances in the Marvin Lewis era — and seven losses. That changed for the brilliant duo on Saturday night alongside a record-breaking number of fans in attendance at Paul Brown Stadium for the Bengals’ first playoff win since 1991, a 26-19 escape of the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy