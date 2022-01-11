Buckeyes in the NFL: Notable former Ohio State football players' Week 18 defensive performances
It stings just a bit that the Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t playing in the College Football Playoff national championship game this week, but at least we still get to see some former Ohio State legends in action in the NFL. The college football season never ends, but we do enjoy some NFL action from time to time.
OK — more like every week, but I digress.
It is always ideal when we get to see former Buckeye stars shine in the NFL and accomplish their dreams and this list happens to be so large that we have to split the article in two. Today we will focus on some recognizable defensive names.
Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles Rams
The San Francisco 49ers earned the overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams and Jordan Fuller earned six tackles.
Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins earned the win over the New England Patriots, 33-24, and Jerome Baker earned six tackles.
Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers earned the overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, and Cameron Heyward earned six tackles and a sack.
Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned the big win over the Carolina Panthers, 41-17, and Jamel Dean (yes, he did originally play for the Buckeyes) earned six tackles.
Noah Spence, Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals took a loss from the Cleveland Browns, 21-16, but Noah Spence — who eventually moved on from the OSU program — finds his way on this list with five tackles.
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers earned the close win over the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, and Nick Bosa earned five tackles and a half of a sack.
Baron Browning, Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 28-24, and Baron Browning accounted for five tackles.
