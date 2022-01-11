ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Foo Fighters Share ‘Studio 666’ Trailer with Lionel Ritchie, Slayer Cameos

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Foo Fighters released the first official trailer for their new horror-comedy film STUDIO 666, out Feb. 25, featuring cameos by Lionel Ritchie and Slayer guitarist Kerry King.

Filmed at the house where the band recorded their 10th album Medicine at Midnight, the film is based on a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and is produced by Roswell Films’ and Therapy Studios’ John Ramsay and James A. Rota, both longtime collaborators with the Foo Fighters throughout the years.

The trailer teases the film, showing the band moving into the haunted mansion in Encino, California to record and fighting demonic forces trying to kill them off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KonT6_0divZrTP00
‘Studio 666’ Poster (Photo: Open Road Films)

“Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn,” said frontman Dave Grohl in an earlier statement. “‘Studio 666’ will fuck you up.”

Directed by BJ McDonnell and produced by Open Road Films, STUDIO 666 stars band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, along with comedian Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, and Jeff Garlin.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level a full-length feature horror-comedy film,” said Grohl. “Like most things Foo, ‘Studio 666’ began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

Photo: Open Road Films / Nasty Little Man

Comments / 0

Related
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
101wkqx.com

Foo Fighters 2021 MSG show

Foo Fighters are streaming this 24 song set for FREE (for a limited time) on their YouTube channel. The Dave Chappelle cameo (covering Radiohead’s “Creep”) appears at about the 1:43:00 mark. Watch it here:
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Dave Grohl Says Foo Fighters’ ‘Studio 666′ is a ‘Movie Movie’

Dave Grohl describes the Foo Fighters' upcoming Studio 666 as a “movie movie,” adding that the band was amazed when they first saw the trailer. Inspired by the experience of recording their latest album Medicine at Midnight in a Los Angeles mansion that is reputed to be haunted, Studio 666 follows a group of musicians who fall victim to supernatural forces. The exact details are fuzzy, however, since Grohl refuses to detail the plot.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Studio 666 Trailer

In STUDIO 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.
MUSIC
wfxb.com

Check Out the Trailer for a New Horror Comedy Flick Starring the Foo Fighters!

The Foo Fighters debuted the first trailer to their upcoming horror-comedy, “Studio 666”. The film follows the legendary rock band moving into a spooky mansion to record what could turn out to be their last album. The band plays themselves in the musical horror comedy, which opens in theaters February 25th.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Nate Mendel
Person
Chris Shiflett
Person
Pat Smear
Person
Leslie Grossman
Person
Whitney Cummings
Person
Jeff Garlin
udiscovermusic.com

Watch Professionally Shot Footage From Foo Fighters’ MSG Concert

After uploading a short mini documentary of their Madison Square Garden concert back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at the famed venue. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York arena after 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honor of being the first full-capacity show there since the beginning of the pandemic.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Foo Fighters set new rock and alternative chart record

Foo Fighters have set a big record in the U.S. with the most career top 10s on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. They achieved the landmark record after their song ‘Love Dies Young’ made the jump from number 12 to number nine on the survey dated January 8th, as per Billboard. The song earned 2.5 million audience impressions in the latest tracking week, up 7%, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch Foo Fighters’ full Madison Square Garden re-opening show

After uploading a short mini-doc of the night back in July, Foo Fighters have now shared their full 2021 show at Madison Square Garden. The rock legends re-opened the iconic New York venue after a whopping 466 days of COVID closure, with their date having the honour of being the first full-capacity show there since the beginning of the pandemic.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Elvis Costello Releases New Single ‘Farewell, OK’ Ahead of New LP

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released their latest single, “Farewell, OK,” ahead of the group’s forthcoming LP release, due out Friday, January 14. “Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Costello, said in a statement about the new song release. “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall”.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Foo Fighters#Documentary#Roswell Films#Therapy Studios
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Strange Days,” The Doors

It really does sound like The Doors’ frontman Jim Morrison is calling out from beyond the heavens, beyond the grave, beyond consciousness—just beyond. The feeling, his vibe, of course, adds to the strangeness that permeates his band’s hit “Strange Days.”. The song, which was released 55...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Studio 666’ Trailer: Foo Fighters Battle Supernatural Forces in Haunted House Comedy

The legendary Foo Fighters are starring in Studio 666, a haunted house comedy where band members Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee fend off supernatural forces to record their 10th album. The first official trailer for Studio 666 comes before the movie from Open Road Films hits domestic theaters on Feb. 25, 2022. Canadian distributor M2K Mile End will release the pic north of the border. Studio 666 sees the Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in gory rock and roll history to record a new album. Once in the house, Grohl finds himself...
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Dionne Warwick Set to Share New Single, “Power In The Name”

They say there are no second acts in America. Well, Dionne Warwick is showing that that’s not true. The singer, who enjoyed a rise to fame in the mid-1950s and is known as one of the biggest hitmakers in the 20th century, is now perhaps even more famous for her social media personality and appearance on Saturday Night Live.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy