ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

Bonnaroo Reveals 2022 Lineup: Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant, Tool and More

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Stevie Nicks, Tool, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, and more are on the lineup for the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16-19. The music festival takes place on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN, located 60 miles southeast of Nashville.

Additional performances throughout the four-day festival include shows from Flume, Illenium, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Billy Strings, Chvrches, $uicideboy$, Porter Robinson, and Nathaniel Rateliff on 10 unique stages.

Ticket options for Bonnaroo 2022 include general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Additionally, more affordable options start at $35 down and housing for $99 per night.

Bonnaroo 2022 will also debut a collection of new on-site activities and improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPzJE_0divZkXY00

Enhanced Plazas, located throughout the campground, will include shade, free public Wi-Fi and charging stations, misting stations, showers, restrooms, medical and safety stations, and information booths. Also debuting at the festival this year is JamTrak, a free on-site transport system allowing attendees to easily travel to and from Centeroo and further areas within the site.

Other makeovers and improvements will affect several stages, including The Other Stage for electronic music, which will feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day, with additional enhancement to The Which Stage, Silent Disco, the Who Stage, and the What Stage.

The 2022 festival also boasts an updated campground layout, featuring the introduction of air-conditioned darkroom tents available for GA, GA+, and VIP ticket holders. The new Bonnaroo Daily Entry Camping Passes will also help cut down wait times for campers with vehicles on the festival site. VIP and Platinum attendees will also see a number of upgrades with direct entry to the venue, improved dining options and other updated facilities.

Additionally, Bonnaroo shuttle buses will depart twice a day from Chattanooga and Nashville from The Farm.

Photo Credit: Charles Reagan Hackleman

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
American Songwriter

Top 11 Eric Church Songs

With album titles like Sinners Like Me, The Outsiders, and Mr. Misunderstood, Eric Church is trying to tell us something. Oftentimes overlooked by insiders for mainstream awards (although he recently took home CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2020) and industry kudos, Church has done things his own way with the full support of his fans.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Cat Power Postpones Tour

Cat Power announced on social media that she will be postponing her planned tour dates this winter in favor of new ones in April. The artist, who released her newest album, Covers, on Friday (Jan. 14), took to Twitter to share the news (and a bit of understandable frustration), writing to her followers, “Fucking Covid. I’m so very sorry everyone. Moved to APRIL, see below”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, TN
Entertainment
City
Manchester, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
American Songwriter

Pearl Jam Guitarist Mike McCready Talks The Rockfords

Pearl Jam lead guitarist Mike McCready has known Seattle-based musician Danny Newcomb since they were both five years old. McCready has played music with Newcomb since they were 11. In fact, he says, Newcomb is one of the main reasons he picked up a guitar, to begin with. Newcomb was the first on the block to get a six-string when the two were kids and as a result, McCready says, he wanted one, too.
SEATTLE, WA
American Songwriter

Review: With His New Album, Elvis Reemerges as Classic Costello

As a rule, one doesn’t know quite what to expect from the generally irascible Elvis Costello, especially given the fact he’s tended to stray into a remarkable array of directions and digressions over the course of a captivating career. That said, The Boy Named If finds the prodigal punk back in familiar territory, retracing the sounds that first brought him to prominence nearly 45 years ago. So while his efforts at retracing classic country, R&B, chamber music, and the sturdy standards of decades past have won him ongoing admiration, it’s comforting to find him revisiting his original turf and offering up the petulant sounds of his earlier endeavors.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Dionne Warwick Set to Share New Single, “Power In The Name”

They say there are no second acts in America. Well, Dionne Warwick is showing that that’s not true. The singer, who enjoyed a rise to fame in the mid-1950s and is known as one of the biggest hitmakers in the 20th century, is now perhaps even more famous for her social media personality and appearance on Saturday Night Live.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Porter Robinson
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Roddy Ricch
Person
J Cole
Person
Stevie Nicks
American Songwriter

Midlake Releases New Single “Bethel Woods”

Texas-based band Midlake released their new single “Bethel Woods” and accompanying music video on Wednesday, January 12. Recently named in The Guardian’s “Pop, Rock and Classical Music To Look Forward To In 2022,” Midlake made their grand return after nearly a decade away. The group’s new single precedes the release of their long-awaited upcoming fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, to be released on Friday, March 18.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Coachella Announces Full Lineup

The Coachella lineup for April 2022 has officially been announced. The headliners for the two-weekend festival include Ye (formerly Kanye West), Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles. The festival took to social media to make the announcement, writing to its nearly 1 million fans on Twitter, “YAY! Presale for Weekend 2...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#The Bonnaroo Farm#Illenium#Chvrches#Bonnaroo 2022#Ga#Vip Camping#Centeroo#The Which Stage#The Who Stage
American Songwriter

Top 10 Phil Collins Solo Songs

Phil Collins’ solo career has been as triumphant as his other musical life in Genesis, first as the band’s drummer in 1970, before switching over as singer by the mid-’70s after Peter Gabriel’s departure. By the 1980s, Collins was exploding with hits with Genesis and his...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Hailey Whitters is “Everything She Ain’t” in New Single; Announces New Album

Country singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters is taking a trip down memory lane that might look familiar to you, too. Today, January 14, Whitters released her latest single, “Everything She Ain’t,” about the slight jealousy that bubbles up when you see your crush with someone else. Whitters also dropped the music video for the track, and the setting for the video is… drum roll… high school.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Do You Have the Time to Listen to Them Whine?

There’s a habit among musicians to compare and care what other people think about our decisions: fans, friends, family, anyone. We forget to put our blinders on and forget to just keep getting excited about what we’re doing. It can be a real bummer, time sucker, and career killer. What would it be like if musicians didn’t do that? I have to wonder.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Fans React to the Passing Of Famed Singer Ronnie Spector

On Wednesday (January 12), the great singer and frontwoman for The Ronettes, Ronnie Spector (born Veronica Yvette Bennett), passed away from her fight with cancer. She was 78 years old. The family shared a statement of her passion on Spector’s website. “. “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gin Blossoms Announce Celebrating 30 Miserable Years Tour in 2022

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Gin Blossoms’ 1992 album, New Miserable Experience. To commemorate this milestone, the rock band is taking their celebration on the road via their upcoming Celebrating 30 Miserable Years Tour. The Blossoms have also committed to play the full breakout album, as per a press statement, which includes the fan favorites “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down,” and “Found Out About You.”
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy