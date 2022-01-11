ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Is it time to give Novak Djokovic a BREAK? Why a politician wants Aussies to 'move on' and just let the star play tennis

By Dominic Giannini
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A Nationals senator has called for the rigmarole over Novak Djokovic's visa to be de-escalated and for Australians to move on as the Australian Open approaches.

Matt Canavan says the country has spent long enough talking about a tennis player.

'(Djokovic) got COVID, he has natural immunity and is a low health risk but the decision was made and the court overturned it. I think we have to move on now and de-escalate it as much as possible,' Senator Canavan told the Nine Network on Wednesday.

'If he has said something wrong on his (immigration) form, OK, the law needs to apply there ... (but) while I've never been a massive Novak fan, I thought he was honest and open through the interview process.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCP1A_0divYsJv00
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still deciding whether to deport tennis star Novak Djokovic

Senator Canavan said the world No.1 tennis star needed to be treated like anyone else trying to enter the country but immigration rules needed to be applied sensibly.

'He may have lied or made a mistake on the form. I am sure he is not the first person to tick the wrong box' he said.

'I don't want to live in a world of strict bureaucracy when if we make a mistake on a form we are hauled off to jail. If there's been an error or a lie, he needs to be questioned again and see how or why that happened.'

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still weighing up whether to use his discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa.

Mr Hawke is yet to make a decision on whether Djokovic should be deported after Monday's decision by a federal court to overturn his visa cancellation.

Should such a discretionary decision be made, Djokovic could be banned from entering the country for three years.

It comes as court documents raised fresh questions about his status to enter the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWi7C_0divYsJv00
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has had a hit out after being released from immigration detention ahead of the Australian Open

Djokovic told authorities on a border declaration form he had not travelled in the two-week period before his flight to Australia.

However, Djokovic was filmed playing tennis in the streets of Belgrade in Serbia on Christmas Day and training in Spain on December 31, both within the 14-day window.

The declaration notes that giving false or misleading information is a serious offence, while civil penalties are also available.

Djokovic was detained in immigration detention last week for arriving into the country unvaccinated with an invalid exemption, in breach of Australia's border laws, and his visa was cancelled as a result.

However, the Federal Circuit Court quashed the decision, after government lawyers conceded the decision made during an early morning immigration interview was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Martina Navratilova tells Novak Djokovic to ‘go home’ and walk away from Australian Open

Martina Navratilova has told Novak Djokovic to do “the right thing” and “go home”.Djokovic is currently preparing for the Australian Open in Melbourne, which begins on Monday, after his visa was initially revoked and then reinstated while he was held in a government facility by the country’s Border Force.The men’s world No1 is not vaccinated against Covid-19, something required by Australia’s strict border controls. Djokovic claimed his December bout of the disease satisfied the demands of Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to allow him an exemption to enter the country, but his exemption was rejected by authorities...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Matt Canavan
KSAT 12

Video: Enormous crab snaps golfer’s club in half in Australia

CHRISTMAS ISLAND, Aus. – A golfer in Australia got an unexpected handicap in the form of an enormous crab. The robber crab, also known as a coconut crab, climbed up one man’s golf bag and perched itself among the clubs. Kerry Buhner, the wife of the man who...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussies#A Visa#Serbia#Australians#Covid#The Nine Network
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
The Independent

Spain denies Novak Djokovic investigation over alleged Covid breach

Novak Djokovic is not being investigated by the Spanish government over a separate alleged Covid rules breach to his current difficulties with the Australian government.Reports on Wednesday suggested authorities were looking into a possible legal issue after it emerged Djokovic entered the country days after testing positive for Covid en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open.Since 20 September, citizens from Serbia are required to have a vaccine certificate or show a special exemption to enter a Spanish territory.But despite speculation surrounding Djokovic’s actions last month, Spain’s interior ministry informed Politico that they are not investigating whether the men’s...
TENNIS
goodmorningpost.com

Shocking News for Novak Djokovic and his fans

As you are aware, Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, has been in the news for the past few weeks. Has received the most shocking news concerning the Australia Open. For the second time, Novak Djokovic’s visa has been revoked. By the court, because Novak has been...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open as deportation threat looms

Novak Djokovic drew a first-round clash against a fellow Serb in the Australian Open on Thursday, taking a step closer to his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam despite a looming decision on his deportation. The unvaccinated world number one, top seed and defending champion is looking to clinch a 10th title at Melbourne Park. The 34-year-old tennis superstar was drawn to play Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round. But the openly vaccine-sceptic Djokovic's championship hopes were in peril as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke pondered whether to revoke his visa for a second time and throw him out of the country.
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar

A lot of people are angry at Novak Djokovic And his sponsors may just wait it out.The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player is the top seed and defending champion at the Australian Open. But it’s unclear if he can compete Monday after Australian officials again revoked his visa because he lacks a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving his attorneys to appeal his possible deportation.The Serbian, known for his gluten-free diet and use of hyperbaric chambers, isn’t giving up the fight to seek his 21st Grand Slam. It's his chance to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the men’s recordholder —...
NFL
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
WSPA 7News

Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation

Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy