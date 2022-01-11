ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Red Cross declares 'blood crisis' as the number of blood drives in America's schools drops 62% due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The United States is suffering a 'national blood crisis' as many donation events have been cancelled due to Covid.

The rampant spread of Omicron has caused many people not to turn out for blood drives in recent weeks. Some drives are being cancelled all together due to staffing issues.

Schools, whether colleges or public high schools, form the backbone of many blood donation efforts, but many have been cancelled recently in the wake of Covid outbreaks.

Since collected blood only can be stored for around a month and a half, shocks in the blood supply chain - like a Covid outbreak - can quickly lead to crisis for hospitals and other blood centers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddCoj_0divYo2F00
The Red Cross issued a warning on Tuesday that the United States is currently suffering a 'blood crisis' due to shortages of blood donations. The organization says donations are down by 10% overall since the pandemic began, and donation drives at schools have been slashed 62%. (file photo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7MpS_0divYo2F00
Many people who have chronic conditions or blood-related medical issues need regular blood transfusions to manage their conditions. People who suffer trauma injuries will also often require blood to survive. Pictured: A woman in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, donates blood on January 4

'At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges, the Red Cross is no different,' it wrote in a statement.

'We are all learning how to live in this new environment, how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others – donating blood must continue to be part of it.'

The Red Cross reports that there has been an overall 10 percent decrease of donations of blood since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There has also been a 62 percent drop in the number of donation drives held at colleges and universities during that period.

While school donors usually account for around 25 percent of donors, during the pandemic they have only made up 10 percent of donations.

Some blood centers have a supply of less than one day available, and patients coming in for treatment may not be able to receive the blood they need to survive.

Hospitals need blood for many operations and some treatments for conditions like cancer and chronic illnesses. Many with blood-based conditions also require regular blood transfusions.

One woman the Red Cross used as an example was Kristen Mill, of Spring Grove, Illinois.

Mill's has suffered from a condition for over a decade that leads to her body not producing enough hemoglobin to survive.

She requires regular blood transfusions to stay alive, but due to recent shortages she has often had to wait to receive blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35At90_0divYo2F00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybOsc_0divYo2F00

'The hospital came to me and they apologized, and they said, 'We're so sorry, our blood bank is depleted to the point where we don't have anyone that matches with you,' said Mill.

'It's very scary, especially if you don't know if the blood is coming, because this is something that you need to live.

'It has become quite common that I would have to wait two or three days for blood.

'Then my condition would get worse, and I'd need to be hospitalized while waiting for blood. It usually took two days, sometimes three days, which is a long time when you are waiting for something that could save your life.'

People who suffer trauma injuries may also require blood transfusions to make up for a loss of blood suffered from an accident or other wound.

Since no one knows when they might be the next person to suffer a serious injury, the shortage of blood puts everyone at risk overall.

'Nobody wakes up in the morning and plans on being the next trauma patient. So this literally could affect you or your family members and your loved ones,' Dr Jennifer Andrews told CBS News.

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
13News Now

'It is so contagious' | As COVID-19 cases rise, some doctors suggest rethinking holiday plans

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia and Omicron is now the country's dominant variant, some families are wondering if they should rethink their holiday plans. Families are boarding planes and loading cars to be with family for the holiday. But with the Omicron variant spreading fast and now accounting for 73% of all cases in the U.S., some Hampton Roads doctors say it might be time to rethink gathering with loved ones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donation#Blood Drives#Blood Donors#Covid#Omicron#The Red Cross
The Week

Health experts say Omicron is headed for a sharp drop, most Americans will get infected, everyone's confused

There's good news about this Omicron phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, and bad news, but much of it is based on educated guesses and the good and bad often blur together. One bit of good news, The Associated Press reports, is that "scientists are seeing signals that COVID-19's alarming omicron wave may have peaked in Britain and is about to do the same in the U.S., at which point cases may start dropping off dramatically."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Public Health
FOX8 News

How does COVID-19 compare to the Spanish flu pandemic?

(WGHP) — What separates humans from other life on earth is our ability to learn from our experience, use reason and develop technology. We don’t always do that as well as we should. Take the 1918 Influenza Pandemic for example. “We learned a lot of things during that pandemic…that, unfortunately, were forgotten,” said Dr. Christopher […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Hartford Courant

Doubling the nation’s rate of COVID-19 booster delivery could save 41,000 lives, prevent 400,000 hospitalizations by May, researchers say

If the United States immediately doubles the pace of its delivery of COVID-19 booster shots, 41,000 deaths and nearly half a million hospitalizations could be prevented by May, according to a new study from researchers at the Yale School of Public Health, York University and The Commonwealth Fund. Nationwide, the omicron variant of COVID-19 has driven significant spikes in COVID-19 cases and ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver, Canada, were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.Austin Furgason, a Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy