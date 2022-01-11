I’m a Waffle House cook – we know your orders without writing them down but some customers say our way is ‘infuriating’

THE INTERNET is furious about how Waffle House waiters communicate with their cooks.

A person who claimed to be a Waffle House employee broke down how he prepares a plate so the cook knows exactly what to make instead of just writing the order down word-for-word the old-fashioned way – and people are shocked.

The above plate is not just a random group of food; it's how Waffle House cooks and waiters communicate, according to a man who claimed to be an employee at the restaurant Credit: TikTok / HotSoupAndCrackers

The worker claimed waiters use the above marking system to tell cooks how an order should be cooked Credit: TikTok / HotSoupAndCrackers

“This is how Waffle House cooks mark our plates so we know what we’re doing,” a man who goes by @hotsoupandcracker said at the beginning of a video posted to TikTok.

“All the way to the left jelly pack means [eggs] over light, in the middle that’s over medium, and all the way to the right, that’s over well,” he explained as he moved a grape jelly packet around a plate.

He then showed the placement of a jelly pack if someone wants their eggs cooked in between, like over light to over medium, rather than one or the other.

“Now here’s for the omelet,” the worker continued while standing in the kitchen of a supposed Waffle House.

“When you turn the pack sideways, that means it’s an omelet.

“Up is ham, to the side right there is plain … on the right it’s sausage and on the bottom it’s bacon.”

The poster added: “Same thing for when you’re building sandwiches; you use a pickle to mark which type of meat it is.”

He then explained the different symbol combinations for sandwiches, a patty melt, and a cheesesteak omelet using grated cheese, a small piece of diced ham, and butter packets.

He concluded the video by conceding that he definitely spewed a lot of information in a small amount of time, but hopes that people “enjoyed” his presentation.

The man's video garnered a mix of shocked and skeptical reviews, with one dedicated naysayer even getting into an argument with the creator over the content.

“For those that aren't aware, none of this is real. He reads the ticket,” the person claimed.

However, the poster fought back, saying the user “clearly never worked at a Waffle House.”

“It's wildly over the top,” the doubter argued, adding that the system was built for “dummies” and that “real chefs” don’t work at Waffle House.

However, in a follow-up video, the TikToker took viewers into the supposed Waffle House kitchen once again and even showed a sign that explained what each symbol meant.

“I was not cappin’ bro. We are literally that complicated,” he said.

Meanwhile, other viewers expressed how shocked they were that Waffle House uses such a system.

“This infuriates me,” one person complained.

“This why they always get it wrong?” another questioned.

A third astounded TikToker wrote: “How long did it take you to get this down … I can tell you like the challenge.

“My anxiety would be like; ‘Nah we good.’”

The vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Njeri Boss, weighed in on the debate with a comment to The Sun.

“Our marking system is as secret a the Coca-Cola recipe, but we just hide it in plain sight,” she said.

“Prior to the introduction of our marking system, our cooks cooked entirely by memory.

“Over the years some of our cooks developed ‘marks’ they used to help aid their memory and a full-blown system was birthed.”

TikTokers had a similar reaction to a supposed Outback Steakhouse employee who claimed the restaurant cooks their lobsters in microwaves.

“Putting lobsters in the microwave is that even legal?” one shocked user commented.

However, another viewer said they were not surprised.

A waffle house representative said they do indeed use a marking system, and that there are no secrets in their kitchens Credit: AFP

