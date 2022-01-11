ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Bears request permission to talk to Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland

By Sean Fazende
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the Chicago Bears in the market for a new general manager, they’ve requested to talk with Saints assistant general...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears complete interviews with Brian Flores, Jeff Ireland

The Chicago Bears are int he middle of their searches for a new general manager and head coach following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy earlier this week. Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve already started lining up interviews.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: 49ers stun Cowboys in Dallas, plus other projections

The 2021 NFL playoffs are finally here, with Super Wild Card Weekend kicking off Saturday. With 12 teams squaring off in six different games across three days, there will be plenty of action before the top-seeded Packers and Titans even enter the mix. We've got Tom Brady in a rematch with the Eagles, who edged him in the Super Bowl four years ago. We've got Bill Belichick taking on the Bills for a third time this season and who topped the Patriots in their last meeting. We've got a third showdown between NFC West rivals. We've got it all!
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Radio Analyst Absolutely Destroys Ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Colts radio analyst absolutely destroys Carson Wentz originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Add Colts radio voice Rick Venturi to the growing list of people connected with the Colts to blast beleaguered quarterback Carson Wentz. Venturi, a former college head coach and longtime NFL assistant coach, is now the color...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bears#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
skornorth.com

Cowboys’ VP of player personnel won’t interview with Vikings, expected to stay in Dallas

You can cross one potential candidate for the Vikings’ general manager’s job off the list. Dallas vice president of player personnel Will McClay will remain with the Cowboys, according to Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV. McClay isn’t among the eight NFL executives the Vikings have requested permission to talk to about their GM position. The job opened Monday when Rick Spielman was fired, along with coach Mike Zimmer.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

What Options Do The Colts Have to Replace Carson Wentz?

The way that the decision makers for the Indianapolis Colts have talked in recent days, it seems that yet another move at quarterback is definitely on the table this offseason. General Manager Chris Ballard spoke to the media today and he didn't mince his words in referring to the play...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Could Be A Top Landing Spot For Jameis Winston

The Minnesota Vikings are entering what could be a completely new era of football this offseason. Gone are head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman and there have been rumors that Kirk Cousins might be next. If the Vikings do move on from Cousins, could they consider taking a look at Jameis Winston in NFL free agency?
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy