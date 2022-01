Russell Westbrook has really been the biggest name this season so far from his $ 44 millions signing to the criticism he has with his name. The Los Angeles Lakers traded the most of their young core for Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards this offseason and hand-picked their veteran team which hasn’t really lived up to the expectations so far. Most of the times LeBron James is seen out of help as other stars like Russell Westbrook are caught not delivering or putting up the required efforts to win the game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO