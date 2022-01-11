Mayfield cars gifted

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Americans will be able to order free COVID-19 tests online beginning Jan. 19, part of a plan by President Joe Biden to distribute 1 billion at-home rapid kits to fight the spread of the Omicron variant. Here's how the rollout will work. HOW TO ORDER. Starting...
Novak Djokovic was back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to higher court. A Federal Court hearing is scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men's No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion...
Authorities in Texas were negotiating with a man holding hostages, including a rabbi, at a synagogue in Dallas-Fort Worth on Saturday afternoon. The man is demanding the release of a federal prisoner who was convicted in 2010 of attempted murder in a terrorism-related case, officials said. Police in Colleyville responded...
BOSTON/CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of students in Boston and Chicago walked out of classes on Friday in protests demanding a switch to remote learning as a surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant disrupted efforts at returning to in-person education around the United States. In Chicago,...
Tonga, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is under a tsunami warning after a nearby undersea volcano erupted. The blast sent thousands in Tonga rushing for higher ground as waves as high as four feet crashed on the shore.Jan. 15, 2022.
A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. Pacific coast Saturday morning after an undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near Tonga. California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and the Canadian province of British Columbia were all expected to also be affected, the National Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.
The Supreme Court’s ruling against vaccine-or-test rules for businesses dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to combat the pandemic, leaving them without many more tools to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Private businesses can decide for themselves whether to impose a mandate, but...
