Mead, WA

Mead School Board votes to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEAD, Wash. - On Monday, January 10th, the Mead School Board created a resolution to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for...

hunter hoffman
3d ago

yup everybody has the right to choose so do the schools we will see what happens. what if all the parents of the vaccinated children said there kids would not attend school until everyone is vaccinated and pulled there kids? then what would the schools do hmm i think I'll start a group for ppl who's kids are vaccinated and let the schools know how we feel. like its being said we all have the right to choose whats best for our kids.

Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
The Hill

Supreme Court handcuffs Biden on vaccinations

The Supreme Court’s ruling against vaccine-or-test rules for businesses dealt a major blow to the Biden administration's efforts to combat the pandemic, leaving them without many more tools to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19. Private businesses can decide for themselves whether to impose a mandate, but...
