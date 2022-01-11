Mead School Board votes to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children
MEAD, Wash. - On Monday, January 10th, the Mead School Board created a resolution to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for...www.khq.com
MEAD, Wash. - On Monday, January 10th, the Mead School Board created a resolution to oppose requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for...www.khq.com
yup everybody has the right to choose so do the schools we will see what happens. what if all the parents of the vaccinated children said there kids would not attend school until everyone is vaccinated and pulled there kids? then what would the schools do hmm i think I'll start a group for ppl who's kids are vaccinated and let the schools know how we feel. like its being said we all have the right to choose whats best for our kids.
Comments / 11