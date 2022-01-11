ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Tech fanatic’s predictions from 10 years ago about how the world would look in 2022 surprisingly come TRUE

By Claudia Aoraha
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Qlbn_0divVtoL00

A TECH fanatic's predictions from 10 years ago about how the world would look in 2022 surprisingly came TRUE.

Tom Scott shared his thoughts on what 2022 would look like on his YouTube channel back in 2012 - and he has kept a watchful eye over the developments since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyuaI_0divVtoL00
He said that in 2022 5G would be the way Brits used the internet, and that there would be some changes to iPhones Credit: Tom Scott/YouTube

The YouTuber predicted that the borders on Apple's phone screens would get smaller - and that the tech company would change their font texts in the next decade.

He also correctly guessed that 5G would be "blanket the country" for internet access - but he admitted that this wasn't necessarily a hard guess to get right.

Scott also made a few misses in terms of the advancement of technology - including prioritising mobile-first usage over desktop computers.

In hindsight, he said: "I just missed that entirely. That transition was starting, and I hadn't spotted it."

The YouTuber, who has nearly 5million subscribers, had envisioned that Apple would bring out a headset fitted with cameras and microphones that would be constantly recording our lives.

He admitted: “So far people don’t like the idea of remembering everything and sharing that information with corporations.”

Scott also said that one thing he didn't spot about tech trends that he should have in 2012 was the slow decline of "blogging."

In the late 2000s, it became popular for people to start their own blogs - which were forums to write ideas and spread information online.

But by the mid 2010s, this was overtaken by Twitter, where users were able to share their beliefs with a click of a button, all in one place.

And now Scott has a prediction for 10 years from now - that short-form content will dominate over longer videos on platforms like YouTube.

He said: "I think short-form video is going to do to YouTube what Twitter did to blogs.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

"People will still be making long-form video content, it will still get linked to and watched, but short-form is so much simpler that there will be so much more of it."

"It's not a perfect analogy, but I have a sinking feeling that short-form video is going to win just through sheer weight of numbers."

He said that the "boom times" for platforms like YouTube will be over in 2032 - and Google may even decide to shut down the system altogether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SNHVj_0divVtoL00
The YouTuber predicted that short-form content will be the future Credit: Tom Scott/YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#Fanatic
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world. Who is Chris Evert's husband Greg Norman?. Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was...
GOLF
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Change these 5 Android settings on your phone right now

No matter which Android phone you have -- for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 or Google Pixel 6 -- your device comes with a set of predetermined settings. These settings include brightness, organization and light mode, but just because they're the default, that doesn't mean you're stuck with them. However,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to use DuckDuckGo to search the web privately on your phone and computer

Privacy-focused internet search engine DuckDuckGo promises users a seemingly dream experience of private searches, no ad-trackers and smarter encryption -- all for free. With a promise like that, the 13-year-old company appears to be in a prime position to fulfill internet users' increasing desire for privacy in an age of data leaks, breaches and scandals.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

Who is Aafia Siddiqui?

AAFIA Siddiqui is an alleged member of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda. According to reports, she was once on the FBI’s most-wanted terrorist list. Aafia Siddiqui, also known as "Lady Al-Qaeda," was once identified as a member of Al-Qaeda, although it is not known if she is still with the group.
AFGHANISTAN
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in January 2022: All the new movies and shows

A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang. For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4, as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy