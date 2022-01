Dog owners have been warned to stay away from beaches in the north east after hundreds of dogs have fallen unwell.A veterinary nurse based in Whitby, north Yorkshire, urged people to be vigilant after several practices were “inundated” with dogs suffering from sickness and diarrhoea following trips to beaches along the coastline.Brogan Proud, who owns Yorkshire Coast Pet Care, suggested owners should ensure their animals avoid eating anything if they do visit the beach and to wash them afterwards in case a toxin is to blame.She wrote on the company’s Facebook page: “I work within several practices up and down...

