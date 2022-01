From the executive producer of Get Out comes a new psychological horror that looks like it’s not afraid to spill a little blood. Bloody has an exclusive look at The Free Fall, from The Triangle and The Sighting director Adam Stilwell. In the clip, a young woman walks into a room and witnesses a woman stabbing her husband over and over, eventually taking her own life. It’s reflective of the protagonist’s story who, after attempting to take her own life, must wrestle with an overbearing husband.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO