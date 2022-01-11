ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

My mum is selling my little sister’s bedroom furniture after she was expelled

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8Hz2_0divVc3E00

A WOMAN has been slammed after she revealed that her family is selling her sister’s furniture because she’s been expelled.

Posting an advert for the little girl’s chest of drawers on Facebook Marketplace, the sister explained why they were flogging her furniture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuAF1_0divVc3E00
A woman has revealed that she is selling her sister's furniture because she was expelled Credit: Facebook

She wrote: “Selling my sister’s dresser since she got expelled from school.

“Would prefer this to go to a more disciplined and educated person.”

She goes on to explain that the dresser is in good condition and simply needs a lick of paint to update it.

The advert has since been shared on Reddit where users have been left outraged by the bizarre punishment.

Commenting on the post, one wrote: “This is just petty sibling rivalry.”

“The fact that parents would do this,” added another.

Meanwhile others revealed that they had been victims of similar punishments when they were younger.

One wrote: “Sadly, I can relate. I failed gr 10 math and for punishment my parents took everything out of my room except for my clothes.”

A second revealed: “Yeah my mom did that too.”

For more parenting stories, a mum said she picked the perfect baby name but trolls say her son will be bullied for life.

And a mum of FIVE kids under five & people always want to know what my bedtime routine is like…(prepare to be exhausted).

Meanwhile, a mum-of-three says her kids have the same birthday.

Comments / 17

Heather Rene'e Ice
1d ago

Her dresser was the cause of her getting expelled? If not, this is plain dumb. Let the punishment fit the crime. Now because I listened to my stereo not studying, when my grades dropped my parents took that away.

Reply
4
Marchell Weldon
4d ago

how is having her dresser there or gone going to fix anything it's an inanimate object

Reply
14
Related
Indy100

Woman makes fake house key for nosy mother-in-law then exposes her at family dinner

A woman is embroiled in a family row after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman recently purchased a new home with her 37-year-old husband. Her mother-in-law insisted on having an emergency key to their home, but she was reluctant to provide her with one given she had an “emergency key” to their old apartment and walked in on the couple being “intimate” twice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Furniture#The Sister#Little Sister#Dresser#Uk#Facebook Marketplace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy