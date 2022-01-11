My mum is selling my little sister’s bedroom furniture after she was expelled

A WOMAN has been slammed after she revealed that her family is selling her sister’s furniture because she’s been expelled.

Posting an advert for the little girl’s chest of drawers on Facebook Marketplace, the sister explained why they were flogging her furniture.

A woman has revealed that she is selling her sister's furniture because she was expelled Credit: Facebook

She wrote: “Selling my sister’s dresser since she got expelled from school.

“Would prefer this to go to a more disciplined and educated person.”

She goes on to explain that the dresser is in good condition and simply needs a lick of paint to update it.

The advert has since been shared on Reddit where users have been left outraged by the bizarre punishment.

Commenting on the post, one wrote: “This is just petty sibling rivalry.”

“The fact that parents would do this,” added another.

Meanwhile others revealed that they had been victims of similar punishments when they were younger.

One wrote: “Sadly, I can relate. I failed gr 10 math and for punishment my parents took everything out of my room except for my clothes.”

A second revealed: “Yeah my mom did that too.”

