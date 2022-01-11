ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Reports: G Tuukka Rask returning to Bruins

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins are bringing back goaltender Tuukka Rask for the rest of the season on a prorated one-year, $1 million contract, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. He is expected to earn $545,000 based on the number of games remaining in the season. The Providence Bruins of the American Hockey...

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Tradable Prospects for 2022 Trade Deadline

It has been nearly six weeks since it became public that Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk and his agent have requested a trade. In reality, this is long overdue for both the player and the team. Multiple healthy scratches by coach Bruce Cassidy over the last two seasons and comments made to the media have finally rubbed the 25-year-old DeBrusk enough where he wants out.
NHL
Yardbarker

David Pastrnak notches his 11th career NHL hat trick

It might have been a slow start for Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic, but over the last week, he has been heating up. On Thursday, Pastrnak notched his 11th career National Hockey League hat trick as the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2. In his last four games, Pastrnak now has seven goals and one assist for eight points.
NHL
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask’s 25 saves lifts Bruins to victory over Flyers

In case you were wondering, yes, Tuukka Rask is still a damn good goaltender. Playing in his first game since June 9 after undergoing offseason hip surgery, Rask was not exactly bombarded by the Philadelphia Flyers, but he turned away a pair of second-period breakaways and was able to shut the door when the Flyers pulled goalie Carter Hart with over three minutes left, nailing down a 3-2 victory at the Garden on Thursday.
NHL
Golf Digest

David Pastrnak was so hyped about Tuukka Rask’s return to the Bruins he promised he would score a hat trick … then he did

Tuukka Rask is a Boston Bruins legend. He’s the winningest goaltender in franchise history, for starters. He’s helped the team to three Stanley Cup Finals over the years, won a Vezina Trophy, and has been responsible for some lovably viral temper tantrums to boot. Thus, when Rask and the Bruins parted ways this spring, the 34-year-old free-agent in need of offseason hip surgery, it felt like the end of an era, much the same way Tim Thomas’ retirement felt before Rask stepped between the pipes.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
raleighnews.net

Yegor Chinakhov scores twice as Blue Jackets blank Hurricanes

Yegor Chinakhov scored two goals and this time the Columbus Blue Jackets finished strong for a 6-0 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in Raleigh, N.C. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season. Emil Bemstrom, Patrik Laine, Cole Sillinger and Jack Roslovic also...
NHL
raleighnews.net

Hurricanes hope to 'redeem ourselves' after blowout, face Canucks

The worst performance of the season for the Carolina Hurricanes means they'll be looking for something much better Saturday afternoon when they host the Vancouver Canucks in Raleigh, N.C. "The good news is we get to come back and get better," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said, calling the outing Saturday...
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL

