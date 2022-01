Child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adults they do not know as increasing numbers are incorrectly placed in accommodation meant for over-18s by the government, The Independent can reveal. Hundreds of unaccompanied male and female asylum seekers who say they are children have been discovered in hotels intended for adults in recent months, with many fearful of leaving their rooms and some driven to suicidal ideation, while others have run away.In one case, an Ethiopian girl believed to be 16 who said she was repeatedly raped on her journey to the UK was placed...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO