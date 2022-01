I went over to the NFL WILD CARD WEEKEND: BENGALS VS RAIDERS PREGAME link on the Bengals SB Nation site just to lay down a Raider comment in their comment section. Oh boy, those guys are fired up! Fun to see the competitive nature come out and them start trashing me as a Raider fan. Feels GREAT to be back in the playoff mix. Head over and check it out.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO