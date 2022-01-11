ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrorism

UN Expresses Dismay Over Human Rights Situation in Tunisia

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA - The U.N. human rights office says it is seriously concerned about what it sees as a deteriorating human rights situation in Tunisia and is calling on the government to protect and respect the rights and freedoms of its people. One of the latest gross violations occurred on...

UN News Centre

Tunisia: UN rights office calls for release of former justice minister

Authorities in Tunisia are being urged to immediately release - or properly charge - former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri, and another man, who have been detained under suspected terrorism offences, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Tuesday. Mr. Bhiri, a parliamentarian with the Ennahdha party, was taken outside...
TERRORISM
Tunisia to restore curfew and ban gatherings over COVID

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia will re-impose a night curfew and ban all gatherings for two weeks starting from Thursday to counter the rapid spread of COVID-19, the government said on Wednesday in a move critics decried as aimed at stopping protests. The ban on gatherings and a request to...
WORLD
Tunisia Police Turn Water Cannons on Protest Against President

TUNIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Tunisian police used water cannons and sticks to disperse more than 1,000 protesters trying to reach central Tunis Friday to demonstrate against the president in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions. A heavy police presence prevented many protesters gathering in Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the main street in...
PROTESTS
Denmark to join diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over human rights

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Denmark will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to human rights issues in the host country, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Friday. “It is no secret that we from the Danish side are very concerned about the human...
SPORTS
HRW criticizes Biden over "mixed signals" on human rights

Human Rights Watch criticized President Biden and other leaders of democratic nations for sending "mixed signals" on human rights in its annual World Report published on Thursday, saying they "are not meeting the challenges before them." Why it matters: Though Biden pledged to put human rights at the center of...
U.S. POLITICS
UN envoy visits Western Sahara camps in new peace push

The U.N. envoy for the disputed Western Sahara visited refugee camps in Algeria on Saturday housing those displaced by fighting decades ago, in a renewed effort to find a diplomatic solution for the territory.Staffan de Mistura’s visit to camps in Smara, shown on Algerian state television, was met with skepticism by supporters of the Polisario Front which seeks independence for Western Sahara. Morocco annexed the former Spanish colony in 1975.Sahrawi independence activists are increasingly frustrated after decades of diplomatic deadlock, and some young people are taking up arms against the Moroccan forces they see as occupiers.The envoy...
DONALD TRUMP
US Africa envoy to visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia

The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa will visit Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Ethiopia next week amid ongoing crises in the two African nations, the State Department announced Friday. David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee will travel to Riyadh, Khartoum and Addis Ababa from January 17-20. In Riyadh, the pair will meet with the Friends of Sudan, a group calling for the restoration of the country's transitional government following a military coup in October. The meeting aims to "marshal international support" for the UN mission to "facilitate a renewed civilian-led transition to democracy" in Sudan, according to the statement.
U.S. POLITICS
Experts urge Iran to halt imminent execution of juvenile offender

Iran must halt the looming execution of juvenile offender Hossein Shahbazi, four experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Thursday. Mr. Shahbazi, now 20, was 17 when he was arrested for fatally stabbing a classmate during a fight involving four people. He was scheduled to be executed...
MIDDLE EAST
For the First Time, a High-Ranking Officer Was Convicted of Crimes Against Humanity While His Government Was Still in Power

Update: Anwar Raslan was convicted on January 13 and sentenced to life in prison. Anwar Raslan stands accused of overseeing mass torture, rape and killings from 2008 through 2012, at the start of Syria’s ongoing civil war. As a member of the Syrian secret police, he was in charge of interrogations at a government prison in Damascus. Now, Raslan is being tried in Germany under the legal principle of universal jurisdiction, which allows countries to prosecute war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, even if the accused is not one of their citizens and the crimes were not committed on their soil. If Raslan is found guilty, it would mark the first time in history that a high-ranking officer of a government that is still in power is convicted of crimes against humanity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST

