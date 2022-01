The new year has finally arrived, which means people are trying to stay on track when it comes to their resolution and moving their bodies more. If you are finding your schedule is too packed to make it to the gym, or you’re trying to stay away from others because of the Omicron variant, youtube channels are a great alternative for at-home workouts that will help you reach your goal. Not sure where to start or which videos to try? We’ve got you covered with our top picks!

WORKOUTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO