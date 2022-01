A new season of Forza Horizon 5 — called Series 3 — starts soon, and we want to make sure eager racers are fully armed with everything they can possibly know about the next chapter for the racing sim. A flurry of exciting rewards is due to arrive in Mexico over the next few days, which means your best-tuned rides better be in shape to unlock them all. Below, we reveal the expected start time of the new season, list its leaked new cars, and explain a few of the challenges you’ll be expected to complete. A new year has begun, so let’s put those tires on the pavement.

