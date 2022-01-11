ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBB Tip: Donating to animal charities to honor Betty White

Salina Post
 4 days ago
Fans of the beloved Betty White, seeking to honor her legacy, are encouraging people to contribute to animal rescue and other animal-related charities....

CBS Chicago

Social Media ‘Betty White Challenge’ Pushing For Donations To Local Animal Shelters

CHICAGO (CBS)– A social media users are honoring Betty White on her birthday. A push on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram urges people to give $5 to a local animal shelter on January 17 for the “Betty White Challenge.” January 17 is when White would have turned 100. She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99. The Emmy winner and Oak Park native loved animals and supported several animal charities.
WBIR

Young-Williams Animal Center receives donations in memory of Betty White

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center said it has received hundreds of dollars in donations in memory of the late TV star, Betty White. White died on Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. Famous for her roles on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Golden Girls" among eight decades worth of TV and film performances, she was also an animal lover.
Betty White
fox35orlando.com

Betty White Challenge: Purina, Petfinder donate $15k to support animals

ST. LOUIS - Purina and Petfinder announced Wednesday they will join fans in taking on the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating a split $15,000 between two animal organizations. The challenge pays tribute to late legendary actress Betty White while also helping animals in need. "We were really touched by the challenge and...
northwestmoinfo.com

Green Hills Animal Shelter Encourages Donations in Memory of Betty White

To commemorate what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the Green Hills Animal Shelter is joining shelters around the country in accepting donations in what is being called the “Betty White Challenge.”. The Betty White Challenge is on January 17th, which would have been the actresses 100th...
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus Zoo makes annual wildlife conservation donation in honor of Betty White

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Partners In Conservation will make this year's annual grant to the Gorilla Doctors in honor of Betty White. Partners In Conservation –– a grassroots group created by the zoo in 1991 to protect African wildlife through humanitarian projects –– will grant $40,000 in privately raised funds to the Gorilla Doctors, an organization dedicated to conserving mountain and eastern lowland gorillas through veterinary medicine.
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
959theriver.com

Wondering What Betty White Was Worth When She Died?

I mean, even the most evil person on Earth didn’t want BETTY WHITE to die. But at the same time, I’ll bet she had a lot of animal charities in her will, and they’re gonna make some bank. The website Celebrity Net Worth claims Betty was worth...
Reader's Digest

If You See a Dog with a Red Collar, This Is What It Means

When you see an adorable floof, it’s hard not to get a little giddy. They’re so cute with their flopping ears, doggy swagger, and hanging tongues! They obviously want some ear scratches and belly rubs, right? Not so fast. Though petting a new pup may seem like a...
WTWO/WAWV

American Legion hosts fundraiser in support of two local teens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The American Legion Post 328 held a fundraiser to support two local teens injured in car crash on Saturday. Corbin and Russell Butts were critically injured in crash on January 8th. To show support, the American Legion Post 328 held a miniature horse race to raise money in support. There […]
Salina Post

Christ the King Lutheran Church to have first responder lunch

Christ the King Lutheran Church plans to have a free lunch this Sunday for first responders in Saline County. The lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 111 W. Magnolia Road. The lunch will be a come and go event and will have carryout available, according to information from Christ the King Cares Committee Chair Mark Hassman.
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
