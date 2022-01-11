ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff for Mineral Point firefighters

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QS25y_0divSpSU00
Flag Half Staff Jackson Sparks 12221

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Evers ordered the flags to fly at half staff on Wednesday and Friday, in honor of two Mineral Point firefighters.

James Ludlum and Captain Brian Busch were killed last week when a semi struck their firetruck. They were responding to another crash at the time.

“Jim and Brian lost their lives in the pursuit of saving others,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “That is a sacrifice that will not be soon forgotten in the hearts and minds of their fellow Wisconsinites.”

Ludlum’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, and Busch’s funeral is scheduled for Friday. The U.S. and Wisconsin state flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on those days.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin National Guard to host its final, free COVID-19 testing site in La Crosse County

West Salem, WIS. (WKBT)- The Wisconsin National Guard will host its last free, COVID-19 PCR testing site on Saturday, January 8th.  The drive-through clinic will be held from 11 am-3 pm at Prince of Peace Church, 1901 E. Church Rd., West Salem. The National Guard has provided the free testing service for 22 months. The clinics are ending at the...
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy