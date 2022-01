Dave Grohl wants you to know that all of his dreams have come true. Sandi, the woman whom he loved yet broke up with him in 1982? He dreamed that one day she would see him on stage in front of “thousands of screaming fans”. And in 2011, she did! “I looked down and saw Sandi standing there … [author’s ellipses] in the exact same spot where she had been standing in the dream I had the night she broke my heart. I stopped and realized that I had vividly imagined this exact moment thirty years before as a 13-year-old boy, like a premonition, and now I was actually fucking living it! Crazy as it may seem, my teenage rock and roll dream had come true.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO