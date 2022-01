The New England Patriots announced Friday that key offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn will not play in Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The former first-round draft pick has played a pivotal role on the Patriots’ offensive line since he was selected a few years ago. Wynn missed practice this week after suffering what was described as foot and hip injuries in a loss to the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale. It seems as if Wynn’s injury is not too severe, though it remains to be seen if he can return at any point for the playoffs past Saturday’s game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO