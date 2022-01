HeyUGuys have teamed up with Bulldog Distribution to debut this exclusive look at the UK artwork for Nicholas Ashe Bateman directorial debut ‘The Wanting Mare.’. In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast. These horses are the city’s most valuable export, and as a result are hunted, trapped, sold and shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this trade creates exciting possibilities: the chance to escape their constantly sweltering city to head across the sea. Meanwhile, in a small house just north of the city, a line of women passes a single dream through the generations. They inherit it from mother to daughter; a memory of a time where magic and myth were alive in the world.

