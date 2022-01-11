Efficiency Vermont seeks new director

The Texas Solar Energy Society, a membership-based not-for-profit organization, is seeking a part-time Director of Development to provide strategic direction and oversight of the organization’s development operations, including prospect research, corporate and foundation relations, government grants, annual giving, donor, funder and membership stewardship and grant reporting tracking. Reporting to TXSES’s Executive Director, the Director of Development will strengthen and expand TXSES’s fundraising program, which establishes and maintains mutually beneficial relationships with foundation, government and corporate partners and individual donors. For the full job description and application instructions, visit txses.org. The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2022.
Comments / 0