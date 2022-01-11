ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Efficiency Vermont seeks new director

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 4 days ago

Winooski, Vermont – Efficiency Vermont Managing Director Carol Weston is resigning her position to pursue a new opportunity outside of Vermont, and the state’s 20-year-old efficiency utility will launch an external search to fill Weston’s position. The job posting is available at https://j.mp/3fdpNlh. “We’re so grateful...

vtdigger.org

mynbc5.com

Vermont reports 2,295 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont health officials reported 2,295 additional cases of COVID-19 on Friday and is near several record high marks in the pandemic. The seven-day average for cases is now at 1,779 per day, roughly 100 infections below an all-time high set earlier this week. State models project the number of new cases will continue to rise in coming weeks.
VERMONT STATE
californiaagnet.com

National Watermelon Promotion Board Seeks Directors

The National Watermelon Promotion Board (NWPB) will hold a nomination teleconference on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 8:00 A.M. (PT) for district 4 and Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (PT) for district 5 to nominate qualified watermelon producers and watermelon handlers to fill open positions as directors of the Board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
VTDigger

Artist chosen for Zampieri Building commission

MONTPELIER, VT—The luminous glasswork of Hartland, VT artist Dan Gottsegen promises to bring the John Zampieri State Office Building to life when his publicly commissioned artwork is installed at the downtown Burlington building. Gottsegen’s preliminary design was the winning concept proposal for the commission for the Vermont Departments of...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Officials Defend New COVID-19 Guidance for Schools

Vermont officials on Tuesday defended the state's new protocols for mitigating COVID-19 spread in classrooms amid an Omicron surge that's complicated the return to school after the holidays. Education Secretary Dan French first teased the new guidance last Friday, saying in an email to superintendents that schools should stop contact...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont COVID-19 cases expected to increase to new record

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The omicron variant is currently fueling case growth in Vermont and across the country. Vermont’s Health Commissioner said it may not be a matter of if, but when you’ll be infected with the variant. State officials are keeping a close eye on the spread...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Lund Board of Trustees welcomes three new members

South Burlington – Lund recently welcomed three new members to its Board of Trustees. They are Laura Taylor of Burlington, Julio Thompson of East Montpelier, and Dr. Tara Affolter of Middlebury. The agency, which provides adoption, treatment, and support services to families across the state, is critical to Vermont’s system of prevention for families.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Norwich EV is installing EV chargers in six Vermont towns through a $750k state grant

Marketing Coordinator – Ajah Tier – [email protected]. Norwich EV and its partners are working with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Vermont Agency of Transportation, and Vermont Public Service Department to add electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity to downtown areas in Vermont as part of the State’s commitment to build out a highway corridor fast charging network. In the grant, Norwich EV will install and operate both fast and medium speed chargers in six Vermont towns: Alburgh, Brighton, Bradford, Hardwick, Waterbury and Vergennes. Each town will have two fast charging Level 3 stations and one medium speed charging Level 2 station installed. The total project cost is approximately $1M with the State of Vermont providing $750,000 in qualified cost reimbursement.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont ‘pay to relocate’ works too well

It looks like the program to pay people to move to Vermont has paid off, at least according to the recent 2021 United Van Lines annual survey. My concern is that the people we are paying may not need the money or even want to work!. According to the 2021...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

New Vermont Guidance Directs Schools to Stop Contact Tracing

Vermont schools should stop contact tracing and PCR surveillance testing for students and staff, the Agency of Education said Friday in an email to school administrators announcing an "imminent policy shift." A new "rapid response" testing program will be used instead, the directive says. The change is being driven by...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont overdose trends carry over into new year?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of opioid-related deaths in Vermont continues to increase. Fatalities increased 38% from 2019 to 2020 and while the final numbers aren’t out yet for last year, it’s expected overdose deaths will rise again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year said Vermont had the highest percentage increase of any state in the U.S. in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New year, new minimum wage in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters making the minimum wage are kicking off the new year with a boost. The scheduled change is an $0.80 increase for hourly employees, from $11.75 an hour to $12.55. For tipped workers, it goes from $5.88 to $6.28. The increase does not affect many workers,...
VERMONT STATE
cechouston.org

Texas Solar Energy Society seeks Director of Development

The Texas Solar Energy Society, a membership-based not-for-profit organization, is seeking a part-time Director of Development to provide strategic direction and oversight of the organization’s development operations, including prospect research, corporate and foundation relations, government grants, annual giving, donor, funder and membership stewardship and grant reporting tracking. Reporting to TXSES’s Executive Director, the Director of Development will strengthen and expand TXSES’s fundraising program, which establishes and maintains mutually beneficial relationships with foundation, government and corporate partners and individual donors. For the full job description and application instructions, visit txses.org. The deadline for applications is Feb. 1, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
WCAX

Gas prices fall again in Vermont, New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices are a mixed bag in northern New England, where prices fell over the last week in Vermont and New Hampshire but rose slightly in Maine. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said Monday the average price in Maine rose a little less than a penny to $3.40 per gallon. Prices in the state remain nearly 3 cents lower than a month ago.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Massachusetts, New York, Vermont top ranking of best states to raise a family

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Finding a place to raise a family is dependent on many, sometimes complicated factors, sometimes including moving to a different state. Different states may offer career transitions, better schools, financial opportunities, and more. And across the U.S., Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia are considered the best states to raise a family in 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Shortly after setting a one-day record of 1,727 cases of COVID-19, the Vermont Department of Health reported 2,188 new cases Thursday. The recent spike has driven the state’s positivity rate to more than 12 percent. Health officials reported 91 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 Thursday, just shy of the...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Lawmakers push fix for New Hampshire energy-efficiency program

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission is doubling down on its decimation of the state's energy efficiency programs, but there is some hope for contractors as lawmakers work on a quick fix to the problem. Ratepayer-subsidized funding for energy-efficiency contractors in New Hampshire was gutted by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

