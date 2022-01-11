Efficiency Vermont seeks new director

Marketing Coordinator – Ajah Tier – [email protected]. Norwich EV and its partners are working with the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD), Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Vermont Agency of Transportation, and Vermont Public Service Department to add electric vehicle (EV) charging capacity to downtown areas in Vermont as part of the State’s commitment to build out a highway corridor fast charging network. In the grant, Norwich EV will install and operate both fast and medium speed chargers in six Vermont towns: Alburgh, Brighton, Bradford, Hardwick, Waterbury and Vergennes. Each town will have two fast charging Level 3 stations and one medium speed charging Level 2 station installed. The total project cost is approximately $1M with the State of Vermont providing $750,000 in qualified cost reimbursement.

VERMONT STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO