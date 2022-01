EUGENE — Oregon opens the toughest weekend of its season, featuring two Final Four teams from last season, against No. 7 Arizona and its Pac-12 leading defense. The Ducks (8-5, 1-1 Pac-12) are coming off one of their best all-around performances, albeit against Cal, and will need to build off it this afternoon (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena against the Wildcats, who the conference in scoring defense and are in the top 20 nationally in field goal defense, blocks and steals.

