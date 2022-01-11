ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Academy Awards to have host for first time in 4 years

By Frank Lovece
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Academy Awards, scheduled to air March 27 on ABC, will have a host for the first time in four years. ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich, making the announcement at the Television Critics Association virtual press tour Tuesday...

www.newsday.com

