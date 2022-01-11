ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Bolivia VP, 6 cabinet ministers infected with coronavirus

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s government says its vice president and six cabinet ministers have tested positive for the coronavirus and are...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cuba tightens border controls as coronavirus infections rebound

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba tightened border controls on Wednesday as the Caribbean island nation moved to tamp down a growing wave of coronavirus infections while keeping doors open for its economically vital tourism industry. The country will now require both a negative PCR within 72 hours and proof of vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Bulgaria’s daily coronavirus infections at record high

SOFIA (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Bulgaria, the European Union’s least vaccinated country, jumped to 7,062 on Wednesday, setting a daily record, official data showed. The fifth wave of the pandemic, largely fueled by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus, killed 89...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Colombia's government says consul in Haiti received threats

Colombia’s foreign minister said Tuesday the country's consul in Haiti has received threats after trying to provide humanitarian assistance to 18 former Colombia soldiers who were arrested last year for allegedly participating in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez did not provide details on the nature of the threats aimed at Julio Cesar Santa Martinez. She also did not comment on who made them.Colombia doesn't have an embassy in Haiti, and Santa Martinez has been the country's sole representative as honorary consul since 2016. He provides limited links for Colombian citizens in Haiti...
POLITICS
AFP

Third Covid infection for Bolivian VP who touts traditional medicine

Bolivia's vice president David Choquehuanca, who touts indigenous treatments for Covid-19, has contracted the virus for a third time, the government said Tuesday, with six government ministers also testing positive. Last month, he revealed he had contracted Covid-19 twice, and recovered after taking what he called traditional medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#La Paz#Ap#The Ministry Of The
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU warns Russia of 'robust' response as Ukraine crisis deepens

EU foreign ministers warned Russia on Friday of a "robust" response to any military action against Ukraine, after a massive cyberattack against the country heightened fears Moscow could be preparing to send in troops. Even before Friday's assault on key Ukrainian government websites, European ministers had warned that cyberattacks could precede, or accompany, a military incursion that Russia may be planning after massing 100,000 soldiers on the Ukraine border. The standoff with Russia "is serious, more serious than anything we've seen in recent years", Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told reporters at a meeting of the bloc's top diplomats in the French city of Brest. "Some say the cyberattack could be the prelude for other activities, military activities," he said.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wsau.com

German minister wants to avoid lockdown as infections jump

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German government does not want to impose another lockdown even as cases of COVID-19 jump again as the Omicron variant takes hold, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Wednesday. “We want to avoid blanket and area-wide closures in the future,” Lindner told...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
POLITICS
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack linked to Moscow. The allegations and incident mark a striking new escalation in tensions over Ukraine, just after a week of talks between the West and Russia that sought a diplomatic solution. Russia has amassed tanks, artillery and tens of thousands of troops near the border of Ukraine as it demands guarantees that its neighbour will never join NATO -- which on Friday announced new cyber cooperation with Kyiv in response to the attack. Detailing intelligence findings, the White House said that Russia was "laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for invasion" by blaming Ukraine.
POLITICS
AFP

Philippines defends 'no vax, no ride' on public transport

The Philippine government on Thursday defended a controversial ban on unvaccinated people using public transport in the capital Manila where Omicron is fuelling a record surge in cases. New cases hit a record 34,021 on Thursday, with just over three million people in the Philippines infected since the start of the pandemic.
TRAFFIC
AFP

UN asks Mali government for election timetable 

The United Nations called Thursday on Mali's ruling junta to announce an election timetable amid anger at its suggestion it could stay in power for five years before holding a vote. The move came after Mali's interim government proposed staying in power for up to five years before staging elections, defying international demands that it respect a promise to hold elections on February 27.
POLITICS
The Independent

Review to probe activities of Chinese agent, says security minister

A review is to be held into how a suspected Chinese agent was able to get so close to senior British politicians, security minister Damian Hinds has said.MI5 has taken the rare step of circulating a warning to MPs that Christine Lee – a prominent London-based solicitor – has been engaged in “political interference activities” on behalf of China’s ruling communist regime.The Chinese Embassy rejected the claims, accusing the authorities of “smearing and intimidation” against the Chinese community in the UK.However, Mr Hinds said the security services have been aware of Lee’s activities – including channelling funds to British politicians...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy