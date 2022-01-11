ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Harrison Park going virtual due to COVID shortages

 4 days ago

Harrison Park School is going virtual for the rest...

CBS Philly

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.  Click here to see the list of schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Surging Omicron Cases Hitting Hospitals, Schools And Workforce Hard

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than  it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City, County Health Departments Distribute At-Home COVID Test Kits

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the Omicron variant continues to surge, at-home COVID test kits remain scarce. To help, each Saturday through January, the Baltimore City Health Department is distributing free at-home rapid tests at all 22 Enoch Pratt Free Library locations. “We’re trying to increase our supply of test kits to meet the demand,” said Adena Greenbaum with the Baltimore City Health Department. Elizabeth Cerbara picked up a test just to be on the safe side. “I think because I felt it was the responsible thing to do. I think I don’t know any other way to be part of a solution, so...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Announces COVID Policy Changes As Dozens Of Schools Remain In Virtual Instruction

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools reduced its quarantine time to five days for students and staff as dozens of schools remain in temporary virtual instruction. The changes follow Centers for Disease Control and Maryland Department of Health guidance, a school district announcement stated. Sixty-five schools in Baltimore City were in a temporary virtual instruction mode on Friday, representing about 40% of the district’s schools. Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School juniors Keith Helfer and Summer Hubbard told WJZ students are on the verge of walkouts. “I guess paranoia would almost be the word to describe it,” said Helfer. “A virtual option would help...
BALTIMORE, MD
No School For Multiple Districts, Teachers Calling in Sick

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - No classes today for Belding Area Schools, Chippewa Hills Schools, Harper Creek Community Schools, Martin Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools. The districts are said to be short-staffed due to COVID-19 and other illnesses. Belding says they're planning to reopen on Monday. Chippewa Hills is aiming...
BELDING, MI
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Multiple NorCal Schools, One Entire District Close Due To Covid-19 Spread

One entire school district in Northern California is shutting all their schools due to high positivity rate for Covid-19 in students and staff. The Lake Tahoe Unified School District has temporarily closed every school after one in four students and staff tested positive. The eight schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and will return the Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
WLOX

George County schools go virtual due to Covid-19 cases

Coach Gaunce's two daughters, Denae and Keli, created the page "Coach's Corner" on Facebook to keep everyone updated. If you visit the page, you can also find the link to the Go Fund Me account. |. The training program was funded by money seized by the narcotics task force. New...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLTX.com

Lexington-Richland District 5 going virtual due to COVID impact

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One of the South Carolina Midlands' larger school districts has announced it will be going virtual due to staff and faculty absences caused, in large part, by COVID. Lexington-Richland District Five announced on Thursday that it would be transitioning to virtual learning for two school days...
LEXINGTON, SC
ABC 33/40 News

Clay County Schools moves to virtual learning due to staffing shortages

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Clay County Schools announced it will temporarily move to virtual learning beginning on Thursday, January 13 through the MLK Day holiday. The school district said the change is due to a shortage of employees and substitutes. Students are scheduled to return Tuesday, January 18.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Some Delaware schools go virtual or close temporarily due to COVID-related staff shortages

Editor's note: This story has been updated with revised numbers by the Delaware Division of Public Health. Amid the COVID-19 surge, some Delaware schools are being forced to close temporarily or switch to remote learning due to staffing issues.  “It’s important to recognize that many schools and districts are dealing with critical shortages in...
DELAWARE STATE

