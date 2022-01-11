Harrison Park going virtual due to COVID shortages

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the county health department expressed concern that the percentage of COVID patients in intensive care units is now higher than it was during the Delta surge. Jan. 14, 2022 (CBSLA) COVID infections have been wreaking havoc on schools, hospitals and the workforce. On Friday, LA County Health said that hospitalizations are rising sharply, with an average of 629 more people with COVID-19 being admitted every day. “…all [COVID patients] require resource-intensive precautions, including isolation rooms, cohorted staff and PPE, and this does continue to represent a substantial strain on the the healthcare system, particularly in light of the...

