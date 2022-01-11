ONC adds guidelines for e-prescribing, public health reporting

January 7, 2021 – We are reporting a very high number of cases for this week. It is important that our community remember that we have effective tools to reduce the impact of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. Both vaccines and non-pharmaceutical interventions - masking, handwashing, social distancing, testing regularly, and staying home when sick - help to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. For those who are taking those actions, please continue to stay vigilant. For those who have not yet been vaccinated and/or booster or who are not closely following non-pharmaceutical interventions, we urge you to take action now to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO