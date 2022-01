UPMC has announced its new Chief Operating Officer for North Central Pennsylvania. Patti Jackson-Gehris has held the position on an interim basis since last year; she will also assume the presidency of UPMC Williamsport; her new appointment takes effect February 1st. Jackson-Gehris has been with the health care provider since 2015. Officials say she will bring some 30 years’ experience and management skills which will support UPMC’s continued growth in the region.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO