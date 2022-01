UTRGV junior forward Reshaun Walkes was selected by the Toronto FC in the third round (59th pick overall) of the 2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Tuesday. Walkes becomes the second player in program history to be selected in the MLS SuperDraft. Kyle Edwards (2018-19) was drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the fourth round in 2020.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO