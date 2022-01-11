ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC, U.S. State Department advise against traveling to Canada

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC and the U.S. State Department are advising against traveling to neighboring Canada once again. This is because...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC advises Americans to ‘avoid’ travel to Canada given covid case numbers

The US Centers for Disease Control on Monday advised Americans to “avoid” travel to Canada as coronavirus cases, particularly of the Omicron variant, continue to sweep the continent.The CDC raised its warning level to Four – the highest it has – regarding travel to the United States’ northern neighbour.“If you must travel to Canda, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” the CDC warned, continuing: “Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.“Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Canada, including wearing a mask and staying...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Us State Department#Canada#Foreign Nationals#Mexico#The U S State Department
travelmole.com

CDC advises travelers to avoid Aruba

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is asking Americans to avoid Caribbean vacation hotspot Aruba. It was added to the CDC’s highest Covid risk level – Level 4. It advises people to avoid travel. It joins more than 80 countries with a Level 4 risk rating.
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

CDC Issues Powerful Warning for Americans Traveling to Canada

Just when we were getting used to being able to travel to see our friends to the North, the CDC issued a powerful warning to Americans today to avoid traveling to Canada. The Centers for Disease Control this morning, warned United States travelers, to avoid traveling to Canada at this time, due to the current COVID situation in the country. The agency is sighting a steep increase in cases there, and they’re telling people to avoid traveling over the border at this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
allaboutarizonanews.com

U.S. Department of State Says Americans Should Make ‘Contingency Plans’ For International Travel

Just when our new normal was becoming a bit normal again, the U.S. Department of State is advising travelers to prepare for potential quarantine and testing requirements. In an advisory released last week, the U.S. Department of State is encourages Americans traveling abroad to make “contingency plans” amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, advising anyone leaving the country to prepare for potential quarantine and testing requirements.
TRAVEL
alaskasnewssource.com

CDC advises travelers to avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking travelers to avoid cruise travel regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC raised the risk level for cruise ship passengers on Dec. 30 from three to four, the highest level. “This reflects increases in cases onboard...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
WNYT

1.34 million new omicron cases reported in US on Monday

Around 1.34 million people tested positive for coronavirus in the United States on Monday. That's a new record for the nation. Daily case counts are typically high on Mondays, due to many states not reporting over the weekend. However, the numbers still suggests a dramatic rise in cases as the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

CDC designates Canada a 'highest risk' travel area

Will Rutland High School mascot be up for discussion at school board meeting?. It's unclear whether the issue will be part of Tuesday night's school board meeting. Our Olivia Lyons has more on where the debate stands. Updated: moments ago. The Vermont Burlesque Festival was scheduled for January 19 through...
VERMONT STATE
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US Congress orders probe on Haiti leader's assassination

The US Congress has ordered a probe into the July 2021 assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise amid continued unanswered questions about the slaying. Questions have remained on the motivations behind the killing of Moise, who had controversially extended his rule in the Caribbean country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNYT

Italy targets the unvaccinated with new virus restrictions

ROME (AP) - Italy targeted the unvaccinated with a host of new coronavirus restrictions Monday, with proof of vaccination or recovery from a recent infection required to enter public transport, cafes, hotels, gyms and other popular venues. The new "super" health pass requirement, which eliminates the ability to show just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNYT

Demand for chocolate remains high during pandemic

The pandemic hasn't impacted America's sweet tooth. Demand for chocolate remains high, as retail sales rose more than 5% per quarter last year. High demand, along with tighter supplies, has led to a big spike in the price of cocoa -- up more than 8% since December. Stockpiles at U.S....
RETAIL
WNYT

More free rapid COVID tests coming to Vermont

Thousands of Vermonters will soon be receiving free COVID rapid tests. The state made 175,000 free rapid tests available for order online Wednesday morning, and ran out by the afternoon. The governor's office says people who ordered tests will receive them in the coming weeks. The Associated Press reports 75,000...
VERMONT STATE
d1softballnews.com

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”

There Great Britain returns to under 100 thousand cases per day for the first time since 21 December, so much so that in London we return to talk about goodbye to the Green pass. However, to launch a first alarm on a sub-variant of Omicron is the United Kingdom’s Health Security Agency which on Friday warned that it had traced 53 sequences of a sub-lineage of Omicron, called BA.2, which has been talked about since December, explaining that it will be monitored carefully. Because the first 53 cases come after that already Israel had detected 20 during the genetic sequencing of Covid patients. “This variant contains more mutations than Omicron and – according to the Business Standard – could be more violent.” Although scientists are concerned about the new sub-variant – the British tabloid reads – little is known about the dangers it entails.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy