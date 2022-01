Meta’s subdivision Facebook is in for some legal trouble with the FTC over allegations of the social network abusing its dominant position in the market to create what is essentially a monopoly. While the FTC originally filed a lawsuit against the company back at the end of 2020, a judge ruled that it didn’t offer sufficient allegations, forcing the commission to go back to the drawing board. According to the Wall Street Journal, the FTC’s revised antitrust case has now been cleared by a federal judge and can move forward in court.

