Cleveland officer killed during carjacking memorialized

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The twin sister of slain Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek said at his funeral Tuesday she knew as children her brother wanted to be a cop as they played with their first set of walkie talkies using call signs “Peanut Butter” and “Jelly.”

Summer Bartek during the service at Grace Church in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights said Shane, 25, born 13 minutes after her, always treated her like a little sister.

“Shane will forever be my idol,” she said.

Shane wanted to be remembered as someone who cared, Summer Bartek said.

“In his 25 years, he reached that goal times a thousand,” Summer Bartek said.

Bartek was off duty when he was shot and killed during a carjacking Dec. 31 in the parking lot of an apartment building on Cleveland's west side. Tamara McLoyd, 18, was indicted last week on aggravated murder and other charges in Bartek's slaying. A prosecutor said in court last week that McLoyd admitted shooting Bartek to investigators.

A montage of photos and video clips played during Tuesday's service showed a typically goofy and playful boy and a tall, athletic teen and young adult with an easy, often wry smile.

“He could make friends with anyone and was wise beyond his years,” Summer Bartek said.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said he did not know Bartek personally but learned other officers thought highly of him. Bartek would read to children at a child care center in the east side police district where he was assigned, Drummond said.

Bartek became a Cleveland police officer in August 2019.

“This man was a true public servant,” Drummond said. “If I could create a template of what this city needs as a police officer, it would be patrol officer Shane Bartek.”

In addition to his sister, Bartek is survived by his mother, Debra; brother Eric; and his grandmother Gloria Bartek. His father, Ronald Bartek, died in 2018.

Summer Bartek recalled one of her last conversations she had with her twin. She said she asked him if he was scared about something happening to him on the job.

“His reply was, ” Life s too short to care too much and get upset about every little thing, It will play out fine in the end, or if not, I will be up to see dad and the rest of the family. It’s a win-win.' ”

