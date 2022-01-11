ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowjackets viewers share dream casting choices for adult version of Jackie

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

uNew TV show Yellowjackets has generating a huge number of theories ahead of its first season finale.

The series follows a girl’s soccer team whose plane crashes in the wilderness on their way to play the Nationals.

Viewers learn they were missing for 19 months – but over the course of that time, become a cannibalistic clan led by an unknown character, known as the “antler queen”

The show also follows the adult version of the characters who make it out of the wilderness alive and become celebrities. However, 20 years later, the secret of what actually went down after their plane crashed threatens to destroy their lives.

Fans are trying to piece together all the clues in order to work out what could happen in the finale, but one common theory is that Jackie is still alive.

The fate of Jackie, played by Ella Purnell, is unknown, but it’s strongly hinted in the series that she meets her maker in the wilderness after her fellow students turn against her.

This has led many to believe it could be an intentional misdirect and that Jackie will reveal herself to be alive in the finale.

If this does happen, she’ll be played by an older actor alongside Melanie Lynskey (Shauna), Juliette Lewis (Natalie), Tawny Cypress (Taissa) and Misty (Christina Ricci) – and many are sharing who they think would be ideal casting for the character.

“I’m hoping Jackie is still alive and Rose Byrne will play her as an adult,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “Okay but Emmy Rossum as an adult Jackie *if* she’s alive is perfect.”

Another suggestion rolled in, with a Twotter user stating: “Hear me out, @yellowjackets96 Jackie returns to the class reunion alive and well and is portrayed by @rosemcgowan plz.”

“My crazy #Yellowjackets theory is Jackie is still alive and been off the grid. My dreaming casting would be Natascha McElhone,” another read,

Other stars fans have named as possible adult Jackie actors include Keira Knightly, Winona Ryder and Mila Kunis.

Purnell previously played a young version of Knightley’s lead character in the 2012 film Never Let Me Go .

Yellowjackets is available to watch on NOW. The finale will be released on Thursday (13 January).

RELATED PEOPLE
