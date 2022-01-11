ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla: Better late than never

By Mark Scheer
Investigative Post
Investigative Post
 4 days ago

Tesla has finally met its job goals at its billion dollar plant in South Buffalo. The state had extended Tesla’s deadline twice....

