Welcome to New York Rangers Weekly! The Rangers have two games remaining on their five-game road trip – tonight against the San Jose Sharks and Saturday vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. The team has had mixed results out West so far as they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 5-1, on Jan. 6 and responded with a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 8. The Rangers’ last game on Jan. 10 was a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings and the team will be looking to get a win at the SAP Center in San Jose this evening. Let’s take a look at some of the news surrounding the Rangers this week.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO