Climate-fueled permafrost thaw threatens up to half of Arctic infrastructure, report finds

By Gloria Dickie, Reuters
arctictoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThawing permafrost could put as much as 50 percent of Arctic infrastructure at high risk of damage by 2050, requiring tens of billions of dollars in maintenance and repairs, scientists warned on Tuesday. The world’s permafrost — land that remains frozen year-round — has been warming at between 0.3...

www.arctictoday.com

