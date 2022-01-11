ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First US gas storage withdrawal of 2022 looks to dwarf final draw of 2021

By Brandon Evans
 4 days ago

The first week of 2022 likely saw a US natural gas storage draw well above historical norms as cold weather finally arrived to all regions, including the South Central, where activity switched from a net injection to a sizable withdrawal week over week, pushing the Henry Hub prompt month back above...

