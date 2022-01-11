11 Things You Need for The Perfect Winter Staycation

Dogs deserve the very best, from the types of food they eat to how much quality snuggle-time you provide them after you're finally done with work. After all those long walks and belly rubs, your favorite pup will need a cozy place to lay their paws. If the couch is out (as it probably should be), then your best bet is to point them in the direction of their crate. This is especially true if you have a puppy that still needs to be housetrained, or an older dog with bladder-control issues. In either scenario, a crate can help to nurture your pet's denning instinct—a canine's natural proclivity toward hunkering down where it's soft and comfy—and keep your house from turning into a play zone while you're at the office or fast asleep.

