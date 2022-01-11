ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

11 Things You Need for The Perfect Winter Staycation

By Shayna Murphy
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the most part, winter is a drag. It’s cold, oftentimes dreary, and by January, the lack of visible daylight hours can have us all champing at the bit for some kind of escape. Traveling can be a much-welcomed form of reprieve during this frosty time of year, but if you’re...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The One Thing You Need to Clean Before Entertaining

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just today, a friend and I were discussing how she should clean the Carrara marble penny tile in the house they moved into two weeks ago. She explained how she and her husband planned to re-do the bathroom eventually (and to install a more forgiving and easy-to-clean flooring), but that right now she wanted to clean it because she couldn’t stand dirty grout, especially — and I finished her sentence — “other people’s dirty grout.”
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

The #1 Thing You Need to Ask Yourself Before You Buy a House

How do you decide if buying a house (or fixing it up) makes sense for you? That's the question posed on this week's Money Confidential by Jordan (not his real name), a 38-year-old in Queens who recently had a bit of a real estate adventure. Jordan and his family opted...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Staycation#Suburbs#Faux Fur#Sur La Table
wfxb.com

Four Things You Need from Amazon Thanks to TikTok

In this week’s Amazon Finds we’ve got four products made popular by social media trends. This portable set of soap sheets, paper soap, come in their own case that fits just right into your purse or carry on. No more depending on public restrooms to keep your hands clean when you’re traveling. Or spilling sanitizer all over your other items. Simple take a sheet out and lather up. This set gives 200 sheets in individual containers. The scents are lemon lavender, aloe and cooling sea slat. 4 and 3/4 star reviews. 10% off today for this find at $8.98 on Amazon.
SHOPPING
Daily Beast

Everything You Need for a Winter Emergency in 2022

You may have heard the recent news about the I-95 shutdown in Virginia, which left hundreds of people trapped in the cars during a dangerous snowstorm. Or, 2021's unprecedented winter power crisis in Texas that left millions without power (and access to essentials like food and water) in the freezing cold for over a week. Of course, regardless of the season or where you live, it's important to have a winter emergency survival kit for home and car (and a general emergency preparedness kit while you're at it) in the event that a natural disaster, power blackout, floods, or other safety crises should occur.
VIRGINIA STATE
Vogue Magazine

This Winter, You’re Going to Need a Knitted Hood

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Every winter season, there seems to be yet another trend-forward way to stay cozily covered; while we still heavily endorse dickies, balaclavas, trapper hats, and beanies, might we suggest another way to keep your head and neck warm? Introducing the knitted hood. Seen on the runways at Miu Miu and The Row, these knit accessories have the warming benefits of a dickey (thanks to its neck and/or chest additions) and the coverage of a winter hat, without the hair static-inducing tightness of a beanie or the intensity of a full face balaclava.
APPAREL
Mental_Floss

The 8 Best Fitness Products Under $50 To Help You Tackle All Your Workout Goals in the New Year

Contrary to what you may believe, getting—and staying—in shape doesn’t require you to spend a small fortune. In fact, you only need a handful of essentials to help you get started on your fitness journey. From resistance bands to wearable weights and more, some of our favorite at-home workout products cost under $50 (and are available to purchase on Amazon) and can help you reach your goals in the new year without ever having to leave the house—or invest thousands of dollars in devices, gear, or gym memberships.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
HuffingtonPost

All The Tools You Need For A Perfect Sous Vide

Sous vide (pronounced like “sue veed”) is a French term that translates to “under vacuum” and refers to a cooking technique in which food is cooked slowly in a vacuum-sealed bag that is submerged completely in heated water. This style of cooking allows you to have...
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

The "Boring" But Necessary Wardrobe Staple You Need for Winter

When it comes to the winter-time, a turtleneck is a fashion essential that should no doubt be in your wardrobe. It could be a basic black version that'll be your layering hero or a colorful option as your knitwear statement piece. Either way, there are a variety of directions you can go in with the cold-weathered staple.Turtlenecks act as the perfect base layer for any outfit—layered under your favorite puffer, tucked into a skirt, or even thrown over leather pants.
APPAREL
Mental_Floss

10 Best Cities for Dog Lovers Around the World

Some people prioritize food, museums, and nightlife when traveling to a new city. Others are just as interested in the dogs they might meet on their next vacation. For an idea of where in the world you're most likely to make a new four-legged friend, check out this list of the best cities for dog lovers.
PETS
Mental_Floss

This Sleek Dog Crate Is So Cute, You’ll Want To Use It as a Piece of Furniture (And Spoiler: You Can)

Dogs deserve the very best, from the types of food they eat to how much quality snuggle-time you provide them after you're finally done with work. After all those long walks and belly rubs, your favorite pup will need a cozy place to lay their paws. If the couch is out (as it probably should be), then your best bet is to point them in the direction of their crate. This is especially true if you have a puppy that still needs to be housetrained, or an older dog with bladder-control issues. In either scenario, a crate can help to nurture your pet's denning instinct—a canine's natural proclivity toward hunkering down where it's soft and comfy—and keep your house from turning into a play zone while you're at the office or fast asleep.
PETS
Mental_Floss

Cook Up a Storm With Fan-Favorite All-Clad Pans And Get Them on Sale Starting at $50 on Amazon

Investing in top-quality cookware can change how you cook. Not only is it more sustainable because you’ll hopefully use it for many years, but the materials are more durable. All-Clad offers premium pots and pans that you won’t want to get rid of, and while the brand has a reputation for being pricey, right now you can get many models are on sale on Amazon.
RETAIL
disneyfoodblog.com

7 Things You Need to Know About Disney World in January

It’s the beginning of a new year, and that means a lot of exciting things for Disney World!. Later this year, we’ve got a new hotel opening, a brand-new ride, and some fan-favorite entertainment coming back. But what’s going on in January? Today, we’re sharing a list of 7 things that you need to know about!
TRAVEL
Business Insider

10 things in tech you need to know today

Howdy, folks. Chevy just gave us a glimpse at a few much-anticipated electric vehicles, and a new word game has the internet enthralled. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android. 1. Chevrolet unveiled a handful...
ENGINEERING
Mental_Floss

Get More Creative in the New Year With Cricut’s Crafting Machines—and Save Big Thanks to These Deals

When it comes to DIY projects, the possibilities are endless. Whether you want to experiment with a new hobby or pursue a specific job, you can make whatever you dream up. It helps to have the right crafting gadgets and tools like these popular Cricut machines, which are renowned for their ability to cut through hundreds of materials (including tough fabrics like leather) with ultra precision, as well as tackle other tasks like engraving, creating custom stencils, and more.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com/section/shopping

Comments / 0

Community Policy