11 Things You Need for The Perfect Winter Staycation

Every winter season, there seems to be yet another trend-forward way to stay cozily covered; while we still heavily endorse dickies, balaclavas, trapper hats, and beanies, might we suggest another way to keep your head and neck warm? Introducing the knitted hood. Seen on the runways at Miu Miu and The Row, these knit accessories have the warming benefits of a dickey (thanks to its neck and/or chest additions) and the coverage of a winter hat, without the hair static-inducing tightness of a beanie or the intensity of a full face balaclava.
