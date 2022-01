The Pittsburgh Penguins could once boast they had the best goaltending tandem in the NHL. During their back-to-back Stanley Cup-winning seasons in 2015-16 and 2016-17, franchise goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and standout rookie Matt Murray backstopped the Penguins to championships over the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators, respectively. However, the Penguins have since lost both players – Fleury in the summer of 2017 to the Vegas Golden Knights and Murray in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in Oct. 2020. Their replacement, Tristan Jarry, has helped the Penguins win 10 of their last 12 games this season and has cemented himself as the go-to guy in the blue paint.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO